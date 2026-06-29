Abiodun hails IGP, Ogun, Lagos Police joint security outfit, ‘Operation Kosaye’

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, for initiating the joint Ogun-Lagos security operation (Operation Kosaye), describing it as a bold, proactive and intelligence-driven initiative that has significantly strengthened security across the two neighbouring states.

Governor Abiodun said the operation has recorded remarkable successes through coordinated security operations that have seen operatives comb forests and criminal hideouts along the Ogun-Lagos corridor, neutralize armed bandits, arrest several criminal suspects and rescue kidnapped victims.

The Governor noted that the achievements recorded under Operation Kosaye have restored public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and reinforced the commitment of security agencies to the protection of lives and property.

He said the sustained offensive against criminal elements has effectively made Ogun and Lagos States increasingly hostile to kidnappers, bandits and other violent criminals who had attempted to exploit the shared border communities as safe havens.

Prince Abiodun said his administration would continue to provide the logistics, operational support and technology required to strengthen policing and enhance the effectiveness of security operations across the state.

According to the Governor, sustained investment in security infrastructure, surveillance technology and operational mobility has continued to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order.

Governor Abiodun also commended the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos States, CP Bode Ojajuni and CP Tijani Fatai, respectively, as well as the officers and men participating in Operation Kosaye, for their professionalism, courage and unwavering dedication to duty, noting that their commitment has been instrumental to the successes already recorded.

He said the operation has demonstrated the importance of collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated inter-state action in tackling emerging security threats, stressing that criminal elements can only be effectively defeated when security agencies work seamlessly across jurisdictional boundaries.

The Governor urged other states of the federation to emulate the Ogun-Lagos security model by establishing similar collaborative frameworks capable of denying criminal elements the opportunity to exploit state boundaries.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies through sustained investment in logistics, technology and other operational resources, emphasizing that the protection of lives and property remains a cardinal objective of his government.

For a better society

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