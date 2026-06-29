2027: Ogun monarch expresses confidence in Yayi’s capability

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has expressed confidence that Ogun State would witness unprecedented and transformative development under the leadership of Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

The revered monarch, who spoke through the Aro of Egbaland and Oluwo of Ijemo, Chief Yinka Kufile, made the declaration during a grand reception organized in honour of Senator Adeola by the people of Kemta-Odutolu Kingdom in Egbaland.

Offering prayers and royal blessings for the senator, the Alake noted that while it is impossible for any leader to satisfy every individual’s expectations, a leader committed to the provision of social amenities and critical infrastructure would ultimately impact the lives of all citizens positively.

“We pray for you, and we believe that Ogun State will witness development during your reign. No leader can satisfy everyone individually, but when social amenities and infrastructure are provided, the benefits are enjoyed by all,” the monarch said.

The endorsement came as Senator Adeola reaffirmed his commitment to accelerating infrastructural development across Ogun State and consolidating on the achievements of the current administration.

Addressing the gathering, the senator disclosed that the Saraki-Adigbe and Magbon-INEC roads would be asphalted within the next one to two weeks, describing the projects as part of his sustained effort to improve infrastructure in the state.

“I have set a standard for myself, whether consciously or unconsciously, and the only option available to me is to improve on that standard to ensure that the people of Ogun State are happy with me,” Senator Adeola stated.

The lawmaker, who traced his maternal ancestry to Kemta-Odutolu in Egbaland, described the reception accorded him by the people of Kemta Kingdom as historic and symbolic.

“Abibat Olasumbo Akinola from Kemta Odutolu is my mother. Kabiyesi, I am your son. My mother is from Egbaland. What happened here today is remarkable because the entire Kemta Kingdom gave me a heroic welcome back home, and that is highly symbolic,” he said.

Declaring that he had not come to campaign but to reconnect with his roots, Adeola emphasized his deep ties to Egbaland.

“I have not come to Kabiyesi to campaign; I have come to say that I am back home. I am a full-blooded Egba man. I have lived in Egbaland for over 20 years and have continued to execute meaningful projects across Egbaland,” he added.

The senator highlighted numerous projects facilitated under his leadership, including the rehabilitation of the Kobape-Ojere Oba Road, the construction and asphalting of Ikorita Road, Ogun Radio Road, Ori-Yanrin and Agbeloba roads, Unity Road in Ibafo, Ashi Village Road, Oteyi Road in Papalanto, and Obada Central Community Road.

He also listed educational interventions, including the construction of classrooms at Premier Grammar School, Lafenwa; Baptist Boys High School; Lisabi Grammar School; Ibafo Community Grammar School; as well as the establishment of an ultra-modern market in Ibafo.

According to him, more than 16 roads and over 15 schools are currently under construction across the state.

He further assured residents that the massive reception by the people of Kemta represented the beginning of greater things for Egbaland.

“This is the beginning of good things in Egbaland, and I will continue to do good things in Egbaland. I am coming back to this palace as the Governor of Ogun State,” he declared. he said.

Promising accelerated development for Kemta Kingdom and Egbaland, Senator Adeola pledged to transform the community into what he described as a “Small London.”

“We are going to join hands to transform Kemta. I will turn Kemta into ‘Small London.’ We will ensure that all the necessary and meaningful development that has been promised and initiated will return to Kemta and benefit the people of Kemta. This is only the beginning,” he said.

The senator described the overwhelming support demonstrated by the people of Kemta-Odutolu as a call to greater service and pledged to take development to every part of Ogun State.

“Today, the people of Kemta-Odutolu have publicly declared the direction they are going. I do not take this support for granted. I am taking it as a call to service. I stand for development, and development will spread across Ogun State as we consolidate on the gains of the current administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun and take Ogun State to the next level under my leadership,” he said.

Earlier, the Oluwo of Kemta, High Chief Rotimi Abayomi, described the reception organised by the people of Kemta Kingdom as a demonstration of their appreciation for Senator Adeola’s contributions to the development of Egbaland and Ogun State.

For a better society

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