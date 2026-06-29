11 killed in France plane crash

A civilian aircraft crashed on Sunday near the eastern French town of Tomblaine, killing 11 people, authorities said.

Police urged members of the public to “strictly avoid” the area around the airport in Tomblaine.

According to local media reports, the aircraft, reportedly belonging to a parachuting school, was carrying a group on a skydiving trip.

The pilot and all 10 passengers — five students and five instructors — died in the crash, the prefecture said.

The French Interior Minister was on his way to the scene, the Interior Ministry said.