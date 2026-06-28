World Burns $54Bn Worth of Gas ,as flaring hits 6-year high of 167 bcm

UGO AMADI

The world set an unwanted record in 2025 as global gas flaring rose for the third straight year to 167 billion cubic meters, bcm, the highest level since 2019, according to the 2026 Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report.

Published by the World Bank’s Global Flaring and Methane Reduction, GFMR, Partnership with the Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines, the report calls the volume “a missed opportunity of historic scale.” The gas wastefully burned in 2025 is worth an estimated $54 billion and exceeds the volume of LNG that transited the Persian Gulf last year.

It also matches Africa’s entire annual gas consumption at a time when energy poverty still blocks growth across the continent.“Not a technical problem, a leadership problem”

The Tracker warns that the tools to end routine flaring are mature and available. The barrier is structural: weak regulation, poor gas market infrastructure, limited access to capital, and a failure by governments and operators to make reduction a priority.

Eliminating routine flaring would cost an estimated $70–$100 billion upfront, roughly twice the $54 billion lost each year from gas that is simply burned. Nigeria’s missed opportunity

For Nigeria, the report’s findings carry direct implications. Africa consumes roughly 167 bcm of gas a year, yet Nigeria still grapples with power deficits, high import bills, and limited clean cooking fuel access for millions of households.

If captured, the 167 bcm flared globally could generate about four billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. In Nigeria’s context, that scale of power could reduce dependence on diesel generators, stabilize the grid for SMEs, and expand access to clean cooking fuels that cut indoor air pollution and deforestation.

The Tracker notes that in Sub-Saharan Africa, power outages have been tied to a 14 percent drop in employment. Energy experts say Nigeria’s manufacturing and MSME sectors face similar constraints when gas that could fire turbines is instead burned at wellheads.

“Capturing associated gas is a win-win for oil-producing countries,” the report says. “It creates government revenue, expands reliable energy access, enables industrial growth, and supports job creation.

The gas is already there. The question is why it is wastefully burned rather than used productively .”Nigeria’s Decade of Gas agenda and the Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, GFCP, are designed to do exactly that.

The Tracker suggests that progress will hinge on faster pipeline and gas market build-out, enforced regulatory standards, and capital to connect flared gas to power plants, industries, and LPG networks.

The report highlights two examples of progress. The United States delivered the largest absolute reduction in 2025, cutting flaring by 0.4 bcm, or 7 percent, after commissioning the Matterhorn Express pipeline in the Permian Basin. Kazakhstan has cut flaring by 87 percent since 2012 through sustained regulatory pressure and targeted infrastructure investment.

“These cases show that large oil-producing economies can change course when political will aligns with investment,” the report says.Better data, same conclusion

The 2026 edition uses an enhanced methodology based on data from three NOAA satellites, plus an improved flare location catalog and calibration method from the Payne Institute. The upgrade improves the accuracy and completeness of global flare volume estimates.

The Tracker concludes: The technology, policies, financing, and regulatory models exist. What is missing in too many places is leadership and governance to make flaring reduction obligatory, not aspirational. Until then, the cost will be counted in wasted billions and millions left without energy.