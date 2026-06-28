Tinubu Signs NIMC Act 2026 Into Law, As Minister Reveals The Arrest Of Terrorists With NIMC Database

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend signed the 2026 National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act into law, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise identity management, enhance national security, improve public service delivery, and deepen the nation’s digital economy.

The signing took place at the State House, Abuja, in the presence of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the representative of the World Bank, Taimur Samad; and the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Dr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, witnessed the signing.

The Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the signing of the Act as a landmark achievement amid ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening internal security and improving access to government services.

He revealed that the existing network of databases was used in the arrest of some terrorists returning to Nigeria from the Holy Pilgrimage last week.

“Let me sincerely thank Mr President, the last time we had a NIMC programme, I referred to Mr President as the Grand Innovator of the Federal Republic. I wasn’t kidding. With this law, our security architecture can be enhanced.

“When Mr President came on board, we had a disconnected system within our identity data management system. At that time, getting a passport and getting a driving permit were completely disconnected from our identity database. But today, you can’t get a Nigerian passport without pulling data from NIMC,” Tunji-Ojo said.

According to the Minister, the new law will accelerate the harmonisation of identity databases, enhance the integrity of the National Identity Number (NIN) system, improve inter-agency collaboration, and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to combat identity theft, terrorism, financial crimes and other security threats.

“What you have in immigration is what you have in the NIMC database, and let me say this clearly, that it has even helped our border control process. I know, sometime ago, the Senate President was alarmed by how some terrorists went on pilgrimage, wondering how they crossed our borders. We inherited a fractured system. But I’m happy to tell you that even last week, Thursday, seven of the known commanders of Boko Haram and ISWAP at the point of coming back from Mecca were arrested in Katsina at the airport and were handed over to the DSS.

“This is only possible because NIMC’s ID is already connected with the immigration database, and it’s already speaking to even the Interpol 24/7, and we have been able to automate this,” the Minister said.

The Senate President welcomed the presidential assent, noting that the Act reflects the National Assembly’s commitment to enacting laws that address Nigeria’s evolving security and developmental needs.

Akpabio expressed confidence that the legislation would strengthen public confidence in the country’s identity management architecture.

He also attributed the new NIMC law to President Tinubu`s innovation and reform agenda in Nigeria`s National Identity Management System.

According to Akpabio, the new legislation aligns with the President`s promise to transform Nigeria during his tenure.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, commended the President for assenting to the new NIMC law, describing it as a transformative reform that will improve governance, promote accountability and support national development through a credible identity management system.

“The world is aware that the NIMC Act of 2007 was obsolete, and they have been monitoring that an effort was being made towards retooling, redefining, and re-equipping that piece of legislation to become what is fit for purpose, considering our current realities, and they were waiting to hear from us when it is going to become an instrument that we will use in building our nation.

“ Mr President, today marks a historic milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation. It reflects the Federal Government’s bold commitment to building a robust, trusted and inclusive identity ecosystem, which is something that the President has taken seriously and also to better the lot of Nigerians,” he said.

On her part, the Director-General of NIMC reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to implementing the provisions of the Act in collaboration with relevant government institutions, development partners and the private sector to deliver a world-class digital identity system, describing the new law as a major boost to the Commission’s mandate.

“Mr President, your visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to digital transformation have once again positioned Nigeria for a future driven by innovation, trust and inclusion. This landmark legislation is not just an amendment to an existing law; it is a bold leap into the future. For 19 years, the legal framework governing Nigeria’s identity management system remained unchanged while the digital landscape evolved rapidly.

“Today, that gap has been closed. The NIMC Act 2026 establishes a modern legal framework that further strengthens Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure, laying the foundation for trusted identity and seamless access to government and private-sector services. It reinforces the National Identification Number as the cornerstone of identity verification and authentication nationwide. The Act also introduces critical innovations that respond to the realities of today’s digital world,” she said.