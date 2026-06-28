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Tinubu appoints Namdas DG for BCDA, Obahiagbon, Umeoji, executive directors for NDPHC

by Editor088

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas as the new Director General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Dr Namdas replaces Dr Dakorinama Alabo George, who resigned to contest for an elective post in his home state.

A former member of the House of Representatives representing Ganye/Jada/Mayo Belwa/Toungo federal constituency of Adamawa State, Namdas was the spokesperson of the 8th House of Representatives, and an aspirant in the just-concluded governorship primary election in Adamawa State.

 

 

 

As a seasoned journalist and public relations practitioner, he also served as Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa State.

Also, President Tinubu has appointed Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, as the Executive Director, Strategy & Commercial, of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

President Tinubu also reappointed Mr Chukwuma Umeoji as Executive Director, Corporate Services of the NDPHC.

Obahiagbon replaces Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who resigned from his position as Executive Director, Strategy & Commercial, to pursue his political aspiration in his home state.

Obahiagbon served in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

Mr Umeoji, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Anambra State, in the 9th National Assembly, was reappointed as Executive Director, Corporate Services, after resigning to pursue his political ambition in his home state.

All appointments are effective immediately.

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