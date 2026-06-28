Soludo charges religious leaders on societal regeneration, advocates for structured church-state partnership

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has issued a clarion call for a robust and formalized collaboration between the State Government and the Christian clergy to foster moral renewal and sustainable development.

Governor Soludo articulated this vision during the 2026 Church Shift and Holy Spirit Conference, hosted at the International Convention Center, Awka. Addressing the assembly, the Governor posited that the complexity of contemporary challenges—ranging from insecurity to the erosion of ethical standards—necessitates a paradigm shift in how the state and the church interact.

“While the state possesses the statutory authority to impose legal sanctions upon those who contravene our laws, the government lacks the jurisdictional reach to transform the human spirit,” Governor Soludo stated. He emphasized that the administration’s developmental blueprint, the Public-Private-Community-Partnership (PPCP) model, is essentially anchored on the belief that holistic progress remains an impossibility if any of these societal pillars operate in isolation.

The Governor expressed deep concern over the increasing prevalence of transactional motives within public and spiritual spheres, warning that the modern tendency to pursue the “crown” while eschewing the “cross” is inimical to the progress of the nation. He urged the clergy to transcend purely transactional engagements and act as catalysts for transformation. “Our future is inextricably linked to the wisdom of our past; we must return to these foundational values to provide a stable compass for the generations to come,” he added.

Governor Soludo further declared his administration’s formal commitment to partnering with the church to cultivate what he termed “responsible Christianity.” He challenged the ministers in attendance to model the change they seek, revealing that the state remains a fertile ground for such a partnership to regenerate the social fabric.

The Convener of the conference, Bishop David Ogbueli, emphasized the symbiotic relationship between “kings and priests.” Bishop Ogbueli highlighted that the mandate of the church is to serve as the salt and light of the world; a mission that entails the active restoration of the moral teachings of Jesus Christ. He reiterated that a profound understanding of the dual responsibility to “love God” and “love one’s neighbor” is essential for effective nation-building.