NRS, CITN deepen partnership to strengthen tax awareness

As Nigeria continues its journey towards a more efficient, transparent and citizen-focused tax system, the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening tax awareness, promoting voluntary compliance and supporting the nation’s economic transformation.

This renewed commitment was reinforced during a high-level courtesy visit by the President and Governing Council of CITN to the newly inaugurated headquarters of the Nigerian Revenue Service in Abuja as part of activities marking the2026 National Tax Awareness Day.Public Finance

The CITN team also visited the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele who charged CITN to institute an annual awards to recognise the most compliant citizens.

The Minister who thanked the leadership of CITN for the initiative of a national tax awareness day and for all they have been doing to support the tax reform of the federal government, charged the institute to do more because according to him, many Nigerians still believe that when government speaks about tax it is just to take money from the people.

He said if Nigeria gets its tax system right, the level of development will be monumental.

According to him, “We are still not getting enough revenue from tax, it is not about increasing tax, but making sure that those who are supposed to pay tax pay. We want to promote fairness in tax administration.”Professional & Trade Associations

The tax awareness event brought together key stakeholders within Nigeria’s tax ecosystem, including Executive Directors of the NRS, members of CITN Governing Council, senior management staff, tax professionals and industry leaders.

At the NRS, the team was received by the Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mohammed Abubakar, who represented the Executive Chairman of NRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji; Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Iniabasi Akpan; Group Director, Medium Tax Group, Dr. Gbenga Daniel; Group Director, Emerging Tax Group, and other senior officials of the service.

Addressing guests on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abubakar highlighted the significance of the occasion as a commemoration of one year since the signing of the landmark tax reform legislation.Same-Sex Marriage

“That historic milestone signalled the beginning of a new era in Nigeria’s tax administration, one anchored on simplicity, fairness, transparency, efficiency and service delivery,” he said.

He said the reforms are designed to build a tax administration system that is trusted, technology-driven and responsive to the needs of individuals and businesses.

According to him, the presence of Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Iniabasi Akpan, further underscored the central role technology plays in the Service’s ongoing transformation agenda.

“With initiatives such as Rev360 and other digital platforms, the Service continues to position itself as a forward-looking institution leveraging innovation to deliver world-class tax administration services”, he said, adding that sustainable revenue mobilisation goes beyond enforcement and depends heavily on awareness, education, trust and taxpayer confidence.

“Taxpayers are more likely to comply when they understand their obligations, appreciate the value of taxation and have confidence in the institutions administering our tax laws,” he stated.

The Group Director, Medium Tax Group, Dr. Gbenga Daniel, described the occasion as a significant milestone not only for tax professionals but for the entire nation.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Revenue Service remains committed to collaborating with professional bodies and stakeholders to advance taxpayer education, improve service delivery and strengthen voluntary compliance nationwide.

“The Nigerian Revenue Service values its longstanding partnership with CITN. Together, our institutions share a common vision of improving tax administration and fostering voluntary compliance for national development,” he added.

The gathering served as both a celebration and a reflection on the progress recorded since the signing of Nigeria’s landmark tax reform legislation exactly one year ago by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier in his speech, the President /Chairman of Council, CITN Innocent Ohagwa, thanked the leadership of Nigerian Revenue Service for collaborating with the Institute in executing the National Tax Awareness Day initiative.

He said the initiative represents a coordinated nationwide movement designed to deepen tax awareness, improve tax education, encourage voluntary compliance and reinforce CITN’s position as a leading institution supporting the implementation of Nigeria’s tax reform agenda.

“Today’s date, June 25, holds dual significance. It commemorates the signing of the tax reform legislation by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while also coinciding with the peak period for filing corporate tax returns. This makes it both a symbolic and strategic date for the initiative”, he said.

He noted that the theme of the 2026 National Tax Awareness Day which is: “Tax Awareness for National Growth Through Reforms, Compliance and Shared Prosperity” captures the essence of the tax reforms currently transforming Nigeria’s tax landscape.