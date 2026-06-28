Nigeria Customs Service PR Unit Officers emerge top graduates at NCCSC Gwagwalada

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service Public Relations Unit have made a remarkable showing at the Nigeria Customs Service Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada, where they emerged as the best and second-best graduating students in Senior Course 14.

At the graduation ceremony held at the Ahmed Makarfi Hall, 50 officers completed the rigorous professional course, but the spotlight went to Chief Superintendent of Customs Ridwan Yusuf, who emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student and received three additional awards. He was closely followed by Chief Superintendent of Customs Nuruddeen Sa’idu, who emerged as the Second Best Graduating Student.

The achievement has been widely celebrated within the Service, especially in the PR Unit, where the result was described as a strong testament to the intellectual depth, discipline, and professionalism of the officers. Their performance was also seen as evidence that public relations in the Nigeria Customs Service goes beyond image management and reflects administrative competence, strategic thinking, and leadership capacity.

There is, however, a mixed feeling around the success, as both officers are expected to be retained at the college to serve as directing staff and help train future leaders of the Service. While their elevation is being celebrated, their likely exit from the PR Unit will create a notable gap in a team that has benefited from their sharp minds, daily support, and strong camaraderie.

Their performance comes with high praise for the PR family and the broader Nigeria Customs Service, which now has two of its officers standing out among the best in one of its most demanding training programmes. The achievement is being viewed as a source of pride not only for the officers themselves, but also for the entire Service.