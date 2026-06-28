Eulogies as Rotarian Jimoh becomes 12th President of Rotary Club of Ibadan

Massive support and joy filled the Richland Hotel venue of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Oritamefa on June 25, 2026 as Rotarian Ojo Jimoh took over as the 12th President of the Club.

The event attracted a large gathering of Rotarians, dignitaries, family members, friends and well-wishers.

The impressive turnout was a clear demonstration of solidarity with the new president and a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by members and associates of the club.

Many attendees described the gathering as a testament to the goodwill, respect and admiration Rotarian Jimoh has earned through years of dedicated service to Rotary and humanity.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as guests converged to witness the transition of leadership from the immediate past president, Rotarian Olatunde Ogundiran, to Rotarian Jimoh.

The event featured the participation of several past presidents of the club who conducted the handover ceremony, symbolizing continuity, experience and unwavering support for the incoming administration.

Adding prestige to the occasion was the presence of the President of Presidents, Rotarian Adewale Adesina, alongside other distinguished Rotarians and guests who came to celebrate with the new president as he assumed leadership of the club.

As Rotarian Jimoh received the mantle of leadership, applause echoed across the venue, with many expressing optimism that his tenure would usher in greater achievements, stronger fellowship and more impactful community service projects.

In his acceptance remarks, Rotarian Jimoh thanked members and guests for the overwhelming support and confidence shown in him. He pledged to build on the achievements of previous administrations while advancing Rotary’s mission of service above self through initiatives that would positively impact communities.

“The support and encouragement I have received today are deeply inspiring. I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me and I remain committed to working with members to strengthen our club and expand our humanitarian impact,” he said.

The outgoing president, Rotarian Ogundiran, congratulated his successor and expressed appreciation to members for their cooperation during his tenure. He urged them to extend the same support to the new president to ensure the continued growth and success of the club.

The fellowship concluded on a note of optimism and renewed commitment, with members expressing confidence that under the leadership of Rotarian Jimoh, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Oritamefa would continue to wax stronger.

For a better society

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