Beyond Identity: Why Nigeria’s New NIMC Law Is Really About National Strategy

By Sola Adebawo

Nigeria did not simply pass another identity law.

It quietly laid the legal foundation for one of the most important strategic assets of the twenty-first century: trusted digital identity.

At first glance, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 appears to be an administrative reform, replacing the outdated 2007 legislation. Its true significance, however, lies far beyond identity registration.

The Act is not fundamentally about identity. It is about positioning Nigeria for a world where trusted digital identity is becoming a source of economic competitiveness, national security and diplomatic influence.

To understand why this matters, we must first understand how the world is changing.

For nearly three decades, globalization lowered barriers to the movement of people, capital and information. Today, that trend is reversing. Across many countries, borders are becoming tighter, immigration systems more restrictive and national interests more assertive.

Economic nationalism is resurging, while periodic xenophobic violence in countries such as South Africa reminds us that migrants often become vulnerable when states struggle to distinguish lawful residents from undocumented entrants or criminal actors.

The world is becoming less trusting at precisely the moment economies require more trust.

That paradox is reshaping public policy everywhere.

In this new environment, identity is no longer merely an administrative record. It has become strategic infrastructure.

Just as roads move goods and telecommunications move information, trusted digital identity moves confidence. It enables governments to deliver services securely, businesses to transact efficiently, banks to verify customers and investors to assess risk. Increasingly, trust is built not only through institutions, but through the digital infrastructure that supports them.

That is the significance of the new NIMC Act.

By designating NIMC as the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria’s National Public Key Infrastructure, the legislation establishes the legal trust framework for secure digital authentication, electronic signatures and interoperable public services. While technical in appearance, this creates the legal architecture upon which a modern digital economy can be built.

The economic implications are substantial.

Nigeria has long paid a hidden tax through fragmented identity systems that enable payroll fraud, multiple registrations, identity theft, inefficient public service delivery and higher compliance costs for businesses. By strengthening the National Identification Number as the common identity backbone across banking, telecommunications, pensions, taxation, passports, land administration and consumer credit, the Act seeks to reduce those structural inefficiencies.

Reliable digital identity also supports financial inclusion and expands access to consumer credit. Lenders extend credit where they can confidently establish identity and assess risk. In that sense, trusted identity is not simply an administrative convenience. It is productive economic infrastructure.

The benefits extend beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Millions of Nigerians live, work and invest abroad. As governments around the world tighten immigration controls, strengthen anti-money laundering regulations and demand more rigorous identity verification, countries with credible identity systems will enjoy greater institutional confidence in cross-border interactions.

A robust national identity framework strengthens Nigeria’s ability to verify its citizens, support consular services, authenticate official documents and engage foreign governments more effectively. It will not eliminate xenophobia or discriminatory immigration policies, but it gives Nigeria stronger institutional tools to protect its citizens and advocate for their legitimate rights abroad.

The same principle applies to investment.

Global investors increasingly assess not only market size, but institutional quality.

They want confidence that customers, suppliers, directors and beneficial owners can be reliably verified. Trusted digital identity reduces compliance costs, strengthens regulatory confidence and supports a more predictable business environment.

The NIMC Act alone will not transform Nigeria’s investment climate. But it removes one important structural constraint that has long undermined efficiency and confidence.

The legislation also carries significant national security implications.

Nigeria’s security agencies have historically operated with fragmented databases and limited interoperability. Better integration between identity management, immigration and law enforcement has the potential to reduce intelligence gaps, improve investigations and strengthen border management.

Technology, however, is not a substitute for capable institutions. Digital platforms cannot compensate for weak governance, poor inter-agency coordination or inadequate operational capacity. The Act creates the legal foundation. Whether it delivers meaningful outcomes will depend on disciplined implementation, institutional cooperation and sustained investment in people, systems and cybersecurity.

Equally important is public trust.

The stronger a national identity system becomes, the greater the responsibility to protect citizens’ rights. The Act’s alignment with Nigeria’s data protection framework is therefore encouraging, but lasting confidence will depend on transparent governance rather than statutory language alone.

Strong digital identity systems succeed only when citizens trust not merely the technology, but also the institutions that govern it.

Who may access personal data? Under what legal authority? Who audits that access? What penalties apply when public officials or private actors abuse the system?

These questions are not obstacles to reform. They are essential conditions for its success.

Ultimately, the success of the NIMC Act will not be measured by the number of National Identification Numbers issued. It will be measured by whether it reduces fraud, lowers the cost of doing business, expands financial inclusion, strengthens national security, improves public service delivery and enhances Nigeria’s credibility in an increasingly digital world.

The next global competition will not be fought only with ports, pipelines or industrial capacity. It will also be shaped by trusted digital infrastructure that enables economies to function securely and efficiently.

Nigeria’s new NIMC Act recognises that reality.

The challenge now is to translate legislative ambition into institutional performance.

Because in the twenty-first century, nations will increasingly compete not only on the strength of their economies, but on the credibility of the digital identities that underpin them.

Sola Adebawo is an energy industry executive and strategic advisor with nearly three decades of experience across Africa’s oil and gas sector. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Hyphen Partners Limited, a specialist advisory firm focused on policy and regulatory intelligence, market entry, stakeholder strategy, and executive positioning in complex and highly regulated industries. His writing explores reform, political economy, leadership, culture, and the relationship between institutions and public life. He is an author, scholar, and ordained minister.