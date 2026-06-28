Anglican Church urges immediate action over terrorists in Southeast forests

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Anglican Church has raised fresh alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria’s South-East region, alleging that terrorists have infiltrated forests across the zone. The church also called on federal and state governments to take urgent action to flush out the criminal elements.

The call was made by the Anglican Diocese of Enugu at the conclusion of the Third Session of its 19th Synod held at St. Peter’s Church, Ogbete, Enugu, where delegates also expressed deep concern over the broader security challenges confronting the country despite huge budgetary allocations to the sector.

The Synod, presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese of Enugu, Samuel Obiajulu Ike, issued a communique lamenting what it described as the worsening state of insecurity across Nigeria, particularly the alleged presence of terrorists operating within forests in the South-East.

The resolution, jointly signed by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Prof. Offornze D. Amucheazi (SAN), Synod Secretary, Rev. Canon Dr. Ifeanyi Agu, and Registrar, H/H Paulson C. Egbo, urged both the Federal Government and the governments of South-East states to act decisively.

“The Synod notes with concern the reported presence of terrorists in the forests of the South-East states and urges both the Federal Government and State Governments of the South-East to take immediate steps to flush out the terrorists from their hiding places,” the communique stated.

The church leaders expressed dissatisfaction that despite the allocation of N5.41 trillion for security operations in the 2026 national budget, insecurity had continued to threaten lives and property across the country, citing incidents of kidnappings and the killing of innocent citizens, including children and teachers.

The Synod further argued that ongoing debates over the existence of a Christian genocide in parts of Nigeria were unnecessary, insisting that Christians had become deliberate targets of violent attacks in Northern Nigeria.

“The Synod also sees the back-and-forth argument about Christian genocide as needless, for it is obvious that Christians are intentionally being targeted for elimination in Northern Nigeria,” the resolution stated, while calling on the government to ensure severe punishment for terrorists and their sponsors.

The Anglican body also expressed concern over the use of social media platforms to spread fear and propaganda by criminal elements, urging the Federal Government to sanction platforms that permit the dissemination of content capable of promoting terrorism and public panic.

Beyond security concerns, the Synod drew attention to infrastructure and economic challenges facing the country. It lamented the prolonged delay in completing the Eastern Rail Line project connecting Port Harcourt and Maiduguri, describing the project as a critical national infrastructure that had remained unrealised for decades.

The church also decried the persistent electricity crisis, noting that despite assurances by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver affordable, accessible and reliable electricity, many Nigerians continued to grapple with poor power supply amid rising electricity tariffs.

While acknowledging some policy achievements of the Tinubu administration, including the unification of foreign exchange windows and reforms in tax administration, the Synod reminded the President that Nigerians expected broader improvements in governance and economic wellbeing.

On the political front, the Synod expressed concern over what it described as the premature overheating of the political environment ahead of the 2027 general elections. It called on political parties to abide by democratic rules and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to guarantee a level playing field for all contestants.

The church also encouraged eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in preparation for the elections.

At the state level, the Synod commended the administration of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, describing Enugu State as primus inter pares among Nigerian states in the area of good governance.

According to the church, Governor Mbah had recorded significant achievements in infrastructure development, security, healthcare and education. The Synod also praised the Enugu State Government for responding to public concerns by reviewing multiple taxes downward, although it called for further reductions to ease the burden on residents.

In addition, the Diocese reaffirmed its commitment to combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV), declaring zero tolerance for all forms of abuse and calling on governments, civil society organisations and citizens to intensify efforts to eradicate the menace.

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