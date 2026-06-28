Adighije highlights how AI is transforming Nigeria’s power sector

UGO AMADI

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has underscored the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in transforming operations across Nigeria’s power sector, particularly within NDPHC’s generation assets.

Speaking during an engagement with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Adighije explained that the integration of advanced digital technologies is significantly improving efficiency, reliability, and performance across the company’s power plants.

NDPHC, established under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP), is one of Nigeria’s largest power generation and infrastructure companies, playing a critical role in bridging the country’s electricity supply gap. Beyond generation, NDPHC also serves as a major player in transmission and distribution infrastructure development. Through the NIPP framework, the company has delivered hundreds of transmission projects, including substations, transformers, switchgear installations, and transmission lines aimed at strengthening the national grid. It has also executed numerous distribution intervention projects to improve electricity delivery to homes, businesses, and industrial clusters across Nigeria.

According to Adighije, NDPHC has adopted AI-powered predictive maintenance systems that enable engineers and plant operators to detect potential equipment failures before they occur. This proactive approach allows the company to prevent unexpected breakdowns, reduce forced outages, and minimize maintenance-related costs.

She noted that the deployment of AI tools marks a major shift in operational strategy, moving from traditional maintenance models to more intelligent, data-driven systems capable of improving decision-making in real time.

“We have moved beyond preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance,” Adighije said.

She explained that unlike preventive maintenance, which relies on scheduled servicing regardless of equipment condition, predictive maintenance uses real-time data analytics, machine learning algorithms, and sensor-based monitoring to assess equipment health and forecast faults with greater precision.

This technological transition is particularly significant for NDPHC’s fleet of gas-fired turbines and associated balance-of-plant systems, where equipment reliability directly impacts plant output and grid stability. By leveraging AI, plant operators can continuously monitor turbine performance, fuel efficiency, vibration levels, thermal behavior, and component wear, allowing intervention before faults escalate into costly failures.

Adighije emphasized that this innovation is helping NDPHC optimize plant availability, improve generation efficiency, and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply to consumers across the country.

She further stated that as Nigeria continues to modernize its energy infrastructure, the role of emerging technologies such as AI, automation, and digital analytics will become increasingly critical in addressing long-standing challenges in the power sector, including inadequate generation, transmission bottlenecks, technical losses, and system instability.

Industry experts believe AI-driven systems can play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability, improving asset management, reducing operational losses, and supporting the country’s transition toward a more resilient and sustainable energy future. Smart technologies can also improve demand forecasting, load balancing, and dispatch coordination across the electricity value chain.

With growing investments in digital transformation, Nigeria’s power sector is gradually embracing intelligent systems that could accelerate operational excellence, attract investment, and support long-term energy security.

Adighije reaffirmed that innovation will remain central to NDPHC’s strategy as the company seeks to deliver more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electricity generation in line with national development goals.

She noted that for a country with rising electricity demand and an expanding industrial base, technology adoption is no longer optional but essential to ensuring stable and affordable power supply. According to her, AI is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful tools for driving the next phase of growth and modernization in Nigeria’s electricity sector.