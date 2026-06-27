Why centralized policing no longer viable in Nigeria- Kalu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that a centralized police system cannot adequately secure a nation with over 200 million people.

He said this is the reason Nigeria is moving to amend its Constitution to allow states to establish and oversee their own police services.

Speaking during an engagement with the UK Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA, at the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday, Kalu said the reform is driven by the failure of a centralized model to address Nigeria’s scale, diversity of threats, and security gaps.

The Deputy Speaker told the UK lawmakers that centralized policing has created response time delays and intelligence gaps.

He said: “The challenge is clear. Centralized policing struggles with Nigeria’s size. State Police is about federalism working better, not fragmentation.”

He explained that the House has already passed the State Police Bill with 289 votes.

“The proposed amendment will enable states to create and oversee police, while the Nigeria Police Force will retain jurisdiction over inter-state crimes,” Kalu said.

To address rising concerns over abuse, Kalu said the Bill has given state police commissions, independent oversight bodies, and National Assembly audit powers to curtail abuses.

“The fear of ‘state militias’ is being addressed legislatively,” he noted.

The Deputy Speaker requested comparative insights from the UK on how it balances local control and national standards across the Metropolitan Police, Police Scotland, and local forces, and sought technical support on legislative drafting for oversight.

“CPA members like Canada, Australia, and India have made it work. We want to learn,” he said.

Kalu also briefed the CPA on other amendment priorities.

On women’s representation, he presented the Reserved Seats Bill, HB1349, which seeks 30% of seats for women across federal and state legislatures.

He cited Nigeria’s 4.2% female representation in the House and 181/193 global ranking.

“We’re not asking for quotas forever. We’re creating a ladder for 2-3 cycles until culture catches up,” he said.

On energy, the Deputy Speaker said Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan targets net-zero by 2060 but must be a “just transition” that delivers jobs and energy access first for 200 million people without reliable power.

He sought UK-Nigeria collaboration on green finance and technology transfer.

On health, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 and called for ethical workforce partnerships and UK parliamentary oversight models to curb brain drain and strengthen trust in government.

For a better society

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