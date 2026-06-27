UI tops as 24 Nigerian universities ranked among world leading varsities in 2026

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Nigeria’s universities are making global waves again, with the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos topping the country’s chart, and Bayero University Kano breaking into the elite group as well.

The 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and Sub-Saharan Africa Rankings also show Nigeria expanding its footprint from 21 institutions in both 2024 and 2025 to 24 in 2026. That jump makes Nigeria the most widely represented nation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a press release issued by Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, Director, Press and Public Relations, the Federal Ministry of Education hailed the outcome, calling it proof that policy shifts under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, alongside the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), are already paying off.

Seventeen of the 24 listed schools are federal institutions. According to the Ministry, the surge reflects gains across research output, innovation, quality control, governance reforms, digital upgrades, infrastructure renewal, and staff capacity building. Public universities, in particular, are staging a strong comeback among Nigeria’s best performers.

Education Minister, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the figures confirm that higher education is being repositioned as an engine for national growth.

“These rankings are more than statistics,” Alausa stated. “They signal that our universities are elevating their international profile and that targeted funding in education is producing tangible outcomes. It’s a testament to the commitment of our schools and partners to push teaching, research, and innovation forward.”

He added that the results offer independent, global endorsement of moves to fortify institutions, tighten governance, and raise academic standards nationwide.

The Minister singled out UI, UNILAG, BUK, Covenant University, Landmark University, Ahmadu Bello University, and other ranked campuses for their work in teaching, research, innovation, and nation-building. He noted that BUK’s rise shows academic excellence is no longer concentrated in just a few regions.

Alausa stressed that the momentum comes from both public and private institutions working together, and it points to rising trust in Nigeria’s tertiary system.

Beyond the 24 schools that made the 2026 list, the Ministry revealed that 27 additional Nigerian universities submitted data for review. That, the Minister said, reflects a growing culture of accountability, self-assessment against global benchmarks, and readiness to meet international standards.

Linking education to economic prospects, Alausa pointed out that Nigeria hosts about 28% of Africa’s fintech firms — a trend he tied to universities supplying skilled graduates, research, and innovative ideas needed for competitiveness and growth.

The Ministry thanked President Tinubu for his consistent backing of education reform and acknowledged governing councils, management teams, faculty, students, and other stakeholders for strengthening the sector.

Going forward, the Ministry says it will keep driving NESRI and related strategies to boost quality, widen access, scale research and innovation, and place Nigeria’s education system among Africa’s and the world’s most competitive, the release stated.

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