Troops rescue eight kidnap victims in Plateau forest‎‎

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

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Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE have rescued eight kidnapped victims during a clearance operation in Pandam Forest, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

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According to Capt. Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, following credible intelligence on the activities of kidnappers in the forest.

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He said the troops encountered the suspected kidnappers in a gun battle after the criminals opened fire while attempting to flee.

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Oteh explained that three victims escaped during the exchange of gunfire, while troops subsequently combed the forest and rescued five more abductees, bringing the total number of rescued victims to eight.

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”The rescued victims are in safe condition, while efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their respective families,” he said.

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He added that troops have launched a manhunt for the fleeing kidnappers, while residents of nearby communities have pledged to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies.

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The military urged members of the public to sustain their cooperation with security forces to help eliminate criminal elements and restore lasting peace across the operation’s area of responsibility.

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