Tinubu pledges world-class Abuja City, says no community will be left behind

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building an inclusive, world-class capital city, saying interconnectivity will drive the transformation “one road at a time, one district at a time, until no community is left behind.”

The President made the pledge on Thursday while commissioning Collector Roads 01 and 02 in Mabushi District, Mabushi Bus Terminal in the Federal Capital Territory.

“As an administration, our vision remains clear; a world-class capital that works for every resident, whether you live in Asokoro or Kuje, in Wuse or Gwagwalada,” Tinubu declared at the event.

Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the President described the two new roads as more than infrastructure, framing them as pathways to opportunity, productivity and national unity.

According to him, the roads will ease traffic bottlenecks in Mabushi, reduce needless detours, and return lost hours to residents for work, school and family life.

“Roads are not just asphalt. They are the veins of commerce, the bridges of unity, the channels through which our people pursue their dreams without fear or delay,” the President said, linking the project directly to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu also thanked FCT residents for enduring construction delays and dust, noting that “your patience has paid off. These roads belong to you.” He urged citizens to protect the new assets and continue supporting the government to deliver more roads, more jobs, and restore confidence in governance.

With the commissioning, the President said the administration’s focus will remain on expanding access across the FCT, from the city centre to satellite towns, to ensure equitable development.

Earlier, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike credited the Presiden’s “courageous and focused” leadership for the wave of infrastructure projects transforming Abuja, saying every district in the FCT must “feel the impact” of the administration.

Acknowledging the commissioning of projects on the 13th day of a 31-day celebration marking the President’s third year in office, Wike said the administration has moved to ensure no area is left behind, from the city center to satellite towns.

“We do not take for granted your participation in these 31 days that we set out to rejoice and celebrate with our people on what your administration has been able to do as far as FCT is concerned,” Wike told the President.

He highlighted the recently commissioned interchange linking Jahi to Gwarimpa, noting that Gwarimpa remains “the largest estate, not just in Nigeria, but in entire West Africa.” According to him, the administration is on track to have “touched virtually all the districts in the Federal Capital Territory” before the 31-day exercise ends.

Wike said infrastructure directly drives growth. He pointed to rising buildings and real estate interest along the corridor.

“Look at this road, look at the houses. But for this road, these houses wouldn’t have come up, Why? Because the road has passed, and that is why I have told everybody that road is the bedrock of any development,” he said.

In a veiled jab at critics, the Minister referenced those who once said, “we no go chop road alone.” He argued that road construction has unlocked real estate and spurred movement.

He contrasted the Tinubu administration with past leaders. “But I thank God, sir, you have made it possible, they no longer fly with helicopters, they now drive their roads to their various areas. That is the administration of Bola, Ahmed Tinubu, and Kashim Shettima,” Wike stated.

Promising to ‘show the roads’ to opposition leaders, Wike also announced plans to document the administration’s work for political opponents. “Before the end of the 31st day, I will compile the list of leadership, whichever faction they may belong to; I will show them all the roads we have done for them to get to their houses,” he said.

The Minister thanked the President for granting every funding request, saying, “We have not complained, because we know each time we run to you for any request, you have always granted it to us.”

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