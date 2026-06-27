SEDC, Enugu State Govt sign MoU to advance S’East Agro Development Programme

*Commission deepens regional agricultural transformation agenda with first state-level implementation partnership

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Enugu State to commence the implementation of the South East Agro Development Programme, a regional initiative designed to unlock agricultural productivity, attract private investment, strengthen food security, and accelerate inclusive economic growth across the South East.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, 25 June 2026, follows nearly nine months of technical planning, stakeholder engagement, field assessments, and intergovernmental collaboration between the Commission and the Enugu State Government.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Enugu State Government and the South East Development Commission, including the Executive Director, Projects, SEDC, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; the Executive Director, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Cliff Ogbede; the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Osinachi Nnajieze Esq; the Head of Legal Services, SEDC, Barr. Nnanna Oketa; traditional rulers,development partners, financial institutions, private sector representatives, community leaders, and members of the media.

Representing the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SEDC, Mr. Mark Okoye, the Executive Director, Projects, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, described the agreement as an important milestone in translating regional development priorities into coordinated action.

He noted that the Commission’s focus extends beyond the signing of agreements to the measurable outcomes they deliver.

“The true measure of our success will not be today’s signatures, photographs, or announcements. The true measure will be what follows after today: the land prepared, the investments attracted, the jobs created, the communities empowered, and the impact felt by ordinary people.”

Speaking on behalf of the Enugu State Government, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, described the partnership as another important step in the state’s drive to position agriculture as a commercially viable sector capable of attracting investment, creating jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth.

He noted that the South East Agro Development Programme aligns with the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s vision of private sector-led growth, economic diversification, and inclusive development.

He reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to providing the enabling policy, institutional, and regulatory environment required for successful implementation, while ensuring that host communities

remain active beneficiaries of the programme.

The South East Agro Development Programme is designed to activate underutilised agricultural assets and position agriculture as a catalyst for industrialisation and long- term economic development.

Rather than a standalone agricultural intervention, the programme seeks to create an enabling framework for commercial agriculture by facilitating land activation, strengthening agricultural value chains, integrating host communities, promoting environmental sustainability, and attracting private sector investment.

The programme is founded on extensive technical work undertaken jointly by SEDC, led by the Office of the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture.

This included physical mapping, field verification, and suitability assessments of agricultural land across the state to ensure that implementation is driven by evidence, technical feasibility, and investment

readiness.

Recognising that sustainable agricultural transformation requires broad collaboration, the programme provides for active participation by development partners, financial institutions, research institutions, universities, Colleges of Agriculture, host communities, and the private sector. Financial institutions, including the Bank of Industry, are expected to support the development of financing pathways that improve access to capital for qualified investors and project developers.

Youth participation remains central to the programme’s implementation strategy.

By expanding opportunities across production, processing, logistics, aggregation, and agricultural services, the initiative aims to create meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people while strengthening the region’s productive capacity.

The initiative is being implemented as a regional programme. Following the execution of the Enugu State agreement, SEDC will proceed with a similar partnership with the Government of Abia State, while technical mapping activities are already underway in Ebonyi State.

The Commission intends to expand the programme across all five South East states, creating an integrated regional agro-industrial ecosystem capable of supporting increased productivity, regional trade, and shared prosperity.

Established under the South East Development Commission Act, 2024 SEDC is mandated to drive the reconstruction, rehabilitation, integration, and sustainable economic development of the South East.

The South East Agro Development Programme represents one of the Commission’s flagship interventions to unlock the region’s comparative advantages through strategic partnerships, private sector participation, and coordinated regional planning.

Both SEDC and the Enugu State Government reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that

implementation is driven by collaboration, transparency, community participation, and measurable outcomes.

The partnership is expected to serve as a model for subsequent engagements across the South East as the Commission continues to advance its regional agricultural transformation agenda.

For a better society

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