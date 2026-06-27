Prophet decries rising insecurity, tasks Nigerians to vote wisely in 2027

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Popular Nigerian Cleric, Prophet E.S. Okenna, has charged Nigerians to vote wisely with their conscience in the 2027 general elections.

Prophet Okenna, who is the General Overseer of Christ The Life Bible International Church, said the country’s future depends on electing a credible and concerned leader who can tackle the worsening security crisis.

Okenna gave the charge on Thursday while addressing journalists at the 80th inaugural lecture of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, delivered by Prof. Jude Nwoka, Professor of Human Resource Management and Corporate Governance, with the institution at the university’s auditorium.

The lecture, themed “Happiness Management as an Emerging Paradigm in Human Resource Management: The PLC Model for Enhancing Workplace Productivity”, drew stakeholders from industry, academia, the clergy, traditional rulers, and former Rivers State Governor, Celestine Omehia.

Prophet Okenna decried the growing security challenge across the country, regretting what he described as the government’s inability to arrest the situation and restore peace nationwide.

The Cleric said the continued loss of lives reflects a lack of seriousness from those in authority. “Ordinarily, the government should have arrested this situation, but because they feel unconcerned, that is why the masses are dying,” he said.

Prophet Okenna described insecurity as a “mirage” that can only be overcome when citizens elect leaders who prioritize the protection of lives and property.

“I must offer to say, in the near future, whoever must vote should vote wisely to enable us to come out of this mirage. Nigerians must pray God for a credible leader to lead the people after the 2027 polls,” he added.

The prophet also commended Prof. Nwoka for his lecture on happiness management, saying governments and corporate organisations must create environments that make workers feel valued and secured.

“I congratulate Prof. Jude Nwoka for delivering such a message to the public. And I also commend him deeply, endlessly, for being patient academically to organize and mobilize such a cause, to ensure happiness for the masses,” Okenna stated.

About his take on the call for corporate organizations including government to create Happiness Manager’s position, Okenna said, “this message or call by Prof. Nwoka today is something that government and organisations should recognize and look into. They create an enabling environment for the workers to be happy and feel concerned in the environment they find themselves.”

Professor Jude Nwoka, Dean of IAUE’s Faculty of Administration and Management, urged government at all levels and organisations to move beyond short-term welfare gestures and invest in long-term employee development, equality, and ethical leadership.

He recommended the appointment of a “Chief Happiness Officer” to institutionalize workplace wellbeing.

“Managements should foster a supportive culture in their organizations while employees feel like they belong and make them feel more human so they can grow. Managements should try and remove obstacles from their staff,” he said.

Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, Professor Okey Onuchukwu, corroborated Prof. Nwoka’s recommendations, stressing the need for Nigerian organisations to adopt happiness-driven policies to improve staff satisfaction and national productivity.

For a better society

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