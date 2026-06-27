Plateau ALGON donates N5m to NYSC, assures corps members of safety

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Plateau State Chapter, Hamisu Anani, has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to Plateau State of adequate accommodation, security and an enabling environment throughout their service year.

Anani gave the assurance on Friday during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch “A” Stream II orientation course at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Du, Jos South Local Government Area, where he addressed corps members on behalf of the 17 local government councils in the state.

He said the councils remained committed to collaborating with the NYSC and other stakeholders to ensure that corps members serve in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere despite isolated security challenges in parts of the state.

Welcoming the corps members to the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” Anani described the NYSC scheme as one of Nigeria’s strongest instruments for promoting national unity, cultural integration and selfless service.

“Our Local Government Councils value your presence and the important contributions you will make in our communities. Many sectors, particularly education, healthcare, agriculture and community development, have benefited immensely from the dedication and commitment of corps members,” he said.

He urged the corps members to be disciplined, law-abiding and hardworking while serving as worthy ambassadors of their families, institutions and the nation.

The ALGON chairman encouraged the corps members to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, noting that entrepreneurial skills would prepare them for self-reliance and wealth creation after service.

He also cautioned them against violence, drug abuse, cybercrime and other social vices, urging them instead to promote peace, innovation and national unity.

As part of the association’s support for the scheme, Anani announced a donation of N5 million on behalf of the 17 local government chairmen to support the welfare of corps members.

The council chairmen later inspected the SAED exhibition, where corps members displayed various vocational and entrepreneurial skills acquired during the orientation exercise.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Hon. Silas Patrick Dung, urged corps members to ignore negative perceptions about Plateau State, insisting that the peaceful conduct of the orientation course without any security breach was a clear indication that the state remained safe for national service.

Dung encouraged the corps members to become ambassadors of Plateau by sharing their positive experiences with their families and friends.

He assured them that local government councils would continue to prioritise their welfare, noting that Jos South had provided one of the best corps lodges in the state as part of its commitment to supporting the NYSC scheme.

The council chairman further challenged the corps members to see themselves as critical partners in Nigeria’s development, describing young people as the country’s greatest asset despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

Similarly, the Chairman of Shendam Local Government Area, Hon. Kemi Nshe, appealed to corps members not to seek relocation after the orientation course but to remain in Plateau and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

“Relocating is not always the solution, and leaving Plateau State is not necessarily the answer.

“Every place has its own challenges Rather than giving up, let us remain committed to building our communities, overcoming insecurity, embracing innovation and creating opportunities where we are.”

Nshe further announced an incentive package for corps members posted to Shendam, disclosing that medical doctors would receive a monthly allowance of N150,000, while nurses and other medical personnel would receive N75,000 monthly.

He added that other corps members serving in the council would also benefit from welfare support.

Earlier, the Plateau State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Yavala Jonathan Iliya, commended the 17 local government chairmen for personally visiting the orientation camp to reassure corps members of their safety and demonstrate their commitment to their welfare.

He said the NYSC would continue to equip corps members with entrepreneurial, vocational and life skills through the SAED programme to prepare them for productive lives beyond the service year.

Speaking on behalf of the corps members, Blessing Samose and Yusuf Obafemi, both expressed confidence in the security situation in Plateau and pledged to complete their one-year national service in the state.

They described Plateau as peaceful, hospitable and conducive for national service, expressing appreciation to the state government, local government chairmen and the NYSC management for their assurances and support.

For a better society

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