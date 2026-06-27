NDLEA arrests 242 suspected drug offenders, seizes 146.181kg of illicit substances in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said it has arrested 242 suspected drug offenders and seized 146.181kg of various illicit substances in Rivers State between January and June 2026.

Rivers State Commander of the NDLEA, Kenneth Onyeso, disclosed this on Friday in Port Harcourt during activities to mark the 2026 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event, organised by the Rivers State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Rivers State University, RSU, the NDLEA, the Wariboko Benoni Lawson Foundation, and the Rivers State chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, was held on the RSU campus with the theme: “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses.”

Onyeso said the Command arrested 193 males and 49 females within the six-month period, while 61 suspects were convicted and 82 cases are pending at the Federal High Court.

“In line with our mandate to rid the state and country of drug abuse and trafficking, the Rivers State Command arrested a total of 242 suspects comprising 193 males and 49 females from January to June 2026,” he said.

He added that the Command seized 146.181kg of drug exhibits, counselled 69 offenders, and treated and rehabilitated 23 clients referred by parents or guardians.

The Commander noted that 72 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Sensitisation and advocacy visits were conducted across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Describing drug abuse as “one of the greatest threats to public health, family stability, and national development,” Onyeso said the menace continues to destroy lives, fuel crime, and weaken society, especially among youths.

He said the NDLEA was tackling the problem through two strategies: Drug Supply Reduction (DSR) and Demand Reduction under the WADA initiative. “This innovation has brought success by taking drug awareness and enlightenment campaigns to all nooks and crannies of the country,” he stated.

Onyeso commended the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration for supporting the agency’s operations through the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In his remark, Chairman of the Rivers State Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Dr. Voke Emore, said the UN-designated day was set aside to raise awareness on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, which he described as a major contributor to crime and insecurity in society.

Dr. Emore said all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace. “The fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking requires collective action from governments, agencies, communities, families, schools, religious bodies, and concerned citizens.”

He noted that the PCRC’s partnership with the NDLEA has produced several WADA campaigns in tertiary institutions, including RSU and the University of Port Harcourt, because “the majority of drug users are youths.”

He said, “The Rivers State Command of the PCRC has successfully organised several War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaigns across higher institutions, including Rivers State University and the University of Port Harcourt.

“Our focus on students in higher institutions is informed by the fact that the majority of drug users are youths. They are more likely to experiment with new experiences and often lack effective coping mechanisms for stress. We therefore encourage our youths to shun drug abuse and become ambassadors of a drug-free society.”

Emore commended the NDLEA for its unwavering commitment to drug demand reduction, enforcement, advocacy, and rehabilitation, saying, “Together, we can build safer communities, healthier families, and a brighter future for Rivers State and Nigeria.”

Acting Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr. Vincent Wachukwu, said the state government had adopted innovative, health-based responses to substance abuse.

He disclosed the establishment of two new rehabilitation centres, one at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Rumuigbo, and another donated to the NDLEA, alongside a Medication-Assisted Therapy (MAT) Centre at Rumuigbo.

Other interventions, he said, include Drug Abuse Drop-in Centres at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and RSU Teaching Hospital, as well as Student-Focused and Specialised Access Centres.

“Over 100 healthcare workers have also been trained in drug prevention, treatment, and care, with 46 personnel receiving specialised training with support from the UNODC,” he said.

Wachukwu added that “Rivers State is charting a new course, one that prioritises health, dignity, and hope. Let us continue to work together to build a society where every individual struggling with drug use disorder can find help, healing, and a future free from stigma.”

Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipi, said the university is collaborating with the NDLEA to curb drug abuse on campus and is the first institution in the South-South to implement the Federal Government’s Students’ Drug Integrity Test Policy.

The event’s highlight was the decoration of Dr. Wachukwu and Prof. Zeb-Obipi as War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, Ambassadors by Assistant Commander-General of the NDLEA, Esther Musa, who oversees Zone 14. Musa said the NDLEA Chairman directed the recognition of strategic partners in the anti-drug campaign.

Activities to mark the day began with a road walk from popular Ikoku Junction through Mile 3 to the RSU main campus, involving the PCRC, NDLEA, Ministry of Health, RSU, Police, FRSC, and other stakeholders.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2