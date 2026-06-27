Insecurity: Anambra Assembly calls for transporters’ identification no

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra State House of Assembly has urged Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to direct the Commissioner for Transport to immediately establish a security identification number for all commercial transport to enhance public safety snd security in the state.

They include okada riders, keke, shuttle bus and others operating within the state.

The resolution was passed following a motion sponsored by the member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Hon Augustine Ikeh and 22 others during plenary at the House of Assembly chambers in Awka.

According to Ikeh, the absence of a security identification number for those commercial means of transportation has made it difficult for security agencies and relevant government authorities to effectively identify, monitor, and regulate their activities in event of robbery, kidnapping, theft, and other security breaches, most of which were linked to the use of unregistered and unidentified means of transportation.

He expressed conviction that the establishment of an official database containing a security identification number will make it easier to identify and trace the operational locations of riders when crimes occur with a view to enhancing public safety and security.

While observing that transport operators without a reliable identification and tracking mechanism poses serious security challenges to the state, the lawmaker observed that innocent citizens who fall victim to crimes committed by these operators often encounter difficulties in identifying and tracing the perpetrators.

Supporting the motion, Hon Kingsley Udemezue (Idemili North), Hon Golden Iloh (Ihiala 2) and Hon Mimi Azikiwe (Onitsha North 1) described the motion as timely because it will ensure safety, accountability and effective transport regulation in the State.

On his part, the Speaker of the House, Hon Somtochukwu Udeze who presided over the plenary, said that with an identification number, it will be easier to manage crimes and identify the perpetrators in the state.

For a better society

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