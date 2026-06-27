June 27, 2026
Trending now

Group urges Women Engineers to embrace ‘Engineering Intelligence’, build enduring legacies

SEDC, Enugu State Govt sign MoU to advance S’East Agro Development Programme

Why centralized policing no longer viable in Nigeria- Kalu

Prophet decries rising insecurity, tasks Nigerians to vote wisely in 2027

Enugu, SEDC sign MoU to drive regional agro-industrial growth

Insecurity: Anambra Assembly calls for transporters’ identification no

NDLEA arrests 242 suspected drug offenders, seizes 146.181kg of illicit substances in…

Troops rescue eight kidnap victims in Plateau forest‎‎

Edo Chief Judge sets up Special Court for cultists, kidnappers

Plateau ALGON donates N5m to NYSC, assures corps members of safety

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Insecurity: Anambra Assembly calls for transporters’ identification no

by Peter Anayo0185

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra State House of Assembly has urged Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to direct the Commissioner for Transport to immediately establish a security identification number for all commercial transport to enhance public safety snd security in the state.

They include okada riders, keke, shuttle bus and others operating within the state.

The resolution was passed following a motion sponsored by the member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Hon Augustine Ikeh and 22 others during plenary at the House of Assembly chambers in Awka.

According to Ikeh, the absence of a security identification number for those commercial means of transportation has made it difficult for security agencies and relevant government authorities to effectively identify, monitor, and regulate their activities in event of robbery, kidnapping, theft, and other security breaches, most of which were linked to the use of unregistered and unidentified means of transportation.

He expressed conviction that the establishment of an official database containing a security identification number will make it easier to identify and trace the operational locations of riders when crimes occur with a view to enhancing public safety and security.

While observing that transport operators without a reliable identification and tracking mechanism poses serious security challenges to the state, the lawmaker observed that innocent citizens who fall victim to crimes committed by these operators often encounter difficulties in identifying and tracing the perpetrators.

Supporting the motion, Hon Kingsley Udemezue (Idemili North), Hon Golden Iloh (Ihiala 2) and Hon Mimi Azikiwe (Onitsha North 1) described the motion as timely because it will ensure safety, accountability and effective transport regulation in the State.

On his part, the Speaker of the House, Hon Somtochukwu Udeze who presided over the plenary, said that with an identification number, it will be easier to manage crimes and identify the perpetrators in the state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

HURIWA to Tinubu: Don’t give El-Rufai his brand of treatment

Editor

Why centralized policing no longer viable in Nigeria- Kalu

Peter Anayo

Reps order forensic audit of NMDPRA over alleged mismanagement of gas infrastructure fund

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetcasibommeritkingDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelercasibomcasibomGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetGrandpashabet girişzirvebetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetcasibombetpasjojobet girişjojobet güncel girişcasibommatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMariobetmadridbetMadridbetMadridbetgrandpashabetamgbahisHoliganbet girişcasibomgrandpashabet girişJojobetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetgrandpashabet girişcasibomgrandpashabet girişcasibom girişgrandpashabet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabetholiganbetBetpas