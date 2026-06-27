Group urges Women Engineers to embrace ‘Engineering Intelligence’, build enduring legacies

Engr. Yetunde Holloway (Guest Speaker), Engr. Amaka Ezechukwu, (Chairman, APWENVI), Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida,(VP, APWEN), Engr. Olayinka Abdul (Awardee), Engr. Zansi Adebowale, (Vice Chairman, APWENLagos Chapter, Engr. Tolulope Abdusalam, (Chairman, APWEN Egbin-Ikorodu), during International Women in Engineering Day held in Lagos.

Nigerian women engineers must move beyond technical blueprints to exercise “Engineering Intelligence,” a powerful fusion of technical expertise, emotional intelligence, ethical responsibility, and a deep commitment to people, communities, and sustainability. The Vice President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, FNSE, declared on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of APWEN President Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, FNSE, at the 2026 International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) Public Lecture and Awards ceremony, Adedapo-Aisida challenged engineers to ask not only “Can we build this?” but crucially, “Should we build this? Who will it serve? And what long-term impact will it have?”

The event, hosted by APWEN Lagos, Victoria Island, and Egbin-Ikorodu Chapters at the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Ojodu Berger, centred on the theme “Engineering Intelligence: Leading Beyond the Blueprint, Building Enduring Legacies.”

In a stirring address blending reflection, advocacy, and a strong call to action, Adedapo-Aisida highlighted how women engineers continue to shatter barriers despite persistent stereotypes and systemic challenges. She described Engineering Intelligence as the ability to apply technical knowledge with cultural awareness and ethical responsibility to create inclusive, sustainable solutions that address societal needs.

“True success for engineers lies not only in physical structures but in the lives transformed and opportunities created for the next generation,” she said.

Adedapo-Aisida stressed that legacies are built through people. She urged APWEN members to invest heavily in mentoring young girls and collegiate engineers, describing them as “the custodians of our legacy.”

She specifically encouraged collegiate members to register for the SHEBUILD programme, an APWEN initiative in partnership with REWORK, which aims to train 1,000 female engineers and support 100 engineering startups over the next five years.

Guest Speaker Engr. Yetunde Holloway, FNSE, reinforced the message, positioning Engineering Intelligence as a call for engineers to serve as visionary leaders, mentors, innovators, and advocates. She emphasised human-centred leadership that prioritises sustainability, resilience, and societal value, perfectly aligning with INWED’s 2026 global focus.

The ceremony also honoured pioneering women in the profession, with former APWEN President Engr. Olayinka Abdul, FNSE, is receiving the Legacy Builder Award. Tributes were paid to Guest of Honour Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, FNSE, FAEng, past presidents, founding members, and other outstanding awardees.

Adedapo-Aisida invited members to the largest African Women Engineers Conference, scheduled for 21st to 25th September 2026 at Chida Event Centre, Jabi, Abuja. She described the event as a “fun-packed” gathering featuring knowledge sharing, career fairs, networking, and games.

She commended the host chapters for their excellent organisation and called on government and private sector partners to create a more enabling environment for women in engineering to thrive.

As women remain significantly underrepresented in the field, Holloway’s and Adedapo-Aisida’s messages resonated strongly, urging stakeholders across government, academia, and industry to support female engineers in tackling critical challenges such as climate resilience, sustainable development, and technological innovation.

The colourful ceremony ended with renewed commitment by participants to drive gender equity in STEM and build a stronger, more inclusive engineering profession that contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

INWED 2026 served not only as a celebration but as a powerful platform to inspire the next generation of women engineers to lead with vision, ethics, and unwavering social responsibility.

For a better society

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