Gov Diri opens new APC Secretariat in Bayelsa

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday, inaugurated an ultra-modern secretariat of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yenagoa.

Governor Diri described the edifice as the “unity secretariat” as it brought together under one roof key stakeholders of the party for the first time in many years.

At a stakeholders meeting immediately after the commissioning ceremony, key leaders of the party, including the state APC chairman, Hon. Warman Ogoriba, thanked Governor Diri on behalf of the stakeholders and members of the state working committee for the befitting complex.

Ogoriba described it as the best party secretariat in the country, saying it will deepen the party’s unity and motivate members to work for APC’s victory in the 2027 general election.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, hailed the exceptional leadership quality of Governor Diri, which he said has united the party in the state.

He assured candidates of the party, particularly in his Bayelsa west senatorial district, of victory in the 2027 elections, saying some politicians in other parties will be retired after the polls.

Also, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, expressed happiness that he is part of the new unified APC family in the state which he said was moving very fast, and called on “those on the other side to join the party in moving the state and country forward.

In separate remarks, other stakeholders, including Senator Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central), a member representing Sagbama constituency 3 in the House of Assembly, Hon. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, and the Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, all expressed gratitude to the governor for the secretariat and the unity of the party, expressing optimism that the APC will be victorious in 2027 across the state.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa governor lauded the unity among members, emphasising that the strength of the party was in working together.

He expressed appreciation to those who though lost in the recent party primaries, still remained in its fold, calling them the heroes of the APC in Bayelsa.

Governor Diri stressed the importance of loyalty in politics, noting that without members standing solidly behind him, he would be unable to lead the party.

He assured party faithful that he will continue to operate an inclusive leadership style and called on leaders and political office holders at various levels to use their positions to uplift people and add value rather than oppress them.

He said, “I like to appeal that nobody should feel sidelined, as nobody came to hijack the party. for those who did not succeed in the last primaries, you are the heroes of this party as there was no winner nor loser, the only winner is the APC.

“We want to keep this party very strong so we can have the unity we need to succeed. Positions are opportunities and privileges that should be used to empower people it is one thing to lead and another for people to follow.

“For those yet to be rewarded, keep praying and your benefit will come APC in Bayelsa is more democratic than any other party and we showed it in the last primaries.

“This new secretariat is our house and whatever issues we have, they will be attended to here,we are happy that the party has a conducive place to work to improve productivity. “

The governor equally applauded the reforms undertaken by President Bola Tinubu, which he said informed his decision to join the APC, and appealed to Nigerians to be patient as the benefits will be felt soon.

Delivering a goodwill message, former NDDC managing director, Chief Ndutimi Aliabe, said he was back to the APC and thanked Governor Diri for his leadership and development strides in the state.

Also present at the event were the deputy governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, former deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi, Rt. Hon. Werinipere Seibarugu, and rear admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), as well senator Barigha-Amange and the immediate past APC state chairman, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, members of the state executive council, among other stalwarts of the party.

For a better society

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