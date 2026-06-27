Enugu, SEDC sign MoU to drive regional agro-industrial growth

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Government and the South East Development Commission (SEDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the South East Agro Development Programme, marking a major step towards transforming agriculture into a catalyst for economic growth, industrialisation and food security across the South-East.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Government House, Enugu, on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, said the administration remained committed to building a robust agricultural economy capable of driving industrial growth and expanding the state’s wealth base.

He said the government’s vision of growing Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion would be driven largely by strategic investments in agriculture, value addition, and agro-processing.

According to him, the state has deliberately created an enabling environment for investment through improved security, regulatory reforms, and investor-friendly policies.

Professor Onyia disclosed that over 52,000 hectares of land had already been earmarked for agricultural development, assuring prospective investors of government support while protecting the interests of host communities.

Representing the Managing Director of the South East Development Commission, the Commission’s Executive Director of Projects, Mr. Toby Okechukwu, described the agreement as a landmark initiative that would unlock the region’s vast agricultural potential.

He said the partnership would attract critical investments into agriculture, strengthen food security, and accelerate sustainable agro-industrial development across the South-East.

Okechukwu also commended the Enugu State Government for improving security and creating an investment-friendly environment that continues to inspire investor confidence.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Dr. Patrick Uburu, said the collaboration would fast-track the state’s agricultural transformation through the development of about 52,000 hectares of farmland across designated farm estates, boosting food production and agro-industrial activities.

Also speaking, the Enugu State Liaison Officer to the South East Development Commission, Mr. Edeani M. Edeani, described the MoU as a significant milestone in the quest for regional economic integration.

He said the partnership underscored the shared commitment of both institutions to harness the state’s agricultural resources for the benefit of farmers, investors, and local communities.

According to him, the initiative would create employment opportunities for youths, promote inclusive economic growth, and further position Enugu as a leading agro-industrial hub in the South-East.

For a better society

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