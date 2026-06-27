Edo Chief Judge sets up Special Court for cultists, kidnappers

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, said on Friday that the state has constituted a Special Court to try cases relating to cultism and kidnapping.

Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Benson Osawaru, disclosed this in a statement.

Osawaru said the establishment of the Special Court, which is to be known as “Special Criminal Court 1”, would take effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

He said the court will be sitting in Benin City, the state capital.

The statement is titled, “Establishment and Composition of a Special Criminal Court for Edo State sitting in Benin City”.

According to the statement, pursuant to the request by His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for the constitution of a Special Court for offences relating to cultism and kidnapping, an additional court to be known as “Special Criminal Court 1” is hereby established with effect from wednesday, the 1st day of July, 2026, for offences relating to cultism and kidnapping and such other matters as may be assigned to the court by the Honourable Chief Judge of Edo State.

Governor Monday Okpebholo had on June 18, 2026 during the parade of arrested suspected kidnappers and others for various criminal activities by the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, threatened to set up a special court to try cases relating to cultism and kidnapping.

The governor, in living up to his threat on June 19, 2026 wrote to the Chief Judge of the state requesting him to set up the special court.

The governor’s request was contained in a letter dated June 19, 2026 and signed by Umar Musa Ikhilor, the Secretary to the State Government and addressed to the chief judge of the state.

The letter with reference number SGA.710/T/40 was also received by the office of the chief judge on the same date, June 19, 2026 at about 3:16pm.

In the said letter entitled, “Request for the constitution of a special court for offences relating to cultism and kidnapping”, the SSG said the request was necessitated by the governor’s unwavering commitment to tackling and eradicating the menace of cultism and kidnapping in the State, as well as strengthening the administration of criminal justice.

The letter also requested the Chief Judge to nominate three judges or such numbers as he may deem fit, to constitute the Special Court.

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