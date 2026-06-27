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Courtesy visit in collaboration on public sector reform , leadership dev ,…

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Courtesy visit in collaboration on public sector reform , leadership dev , exceptional contributions to strengthening public sector in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0129

L-R… Executive Vice Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, received a commemorative plaque from the Lagos State Head Service, Mr Olabode Agoro, during a courtesy visit aimed at deepening collaboration on public sector reform and leadership development, and in recognition of exceptional contributions to strengthening public sector leadership in Nigeria.

 

For a better society

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