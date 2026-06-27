Bayelsa NDC Vice Chairman, others dump party for APC

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenegoa

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bayelsa State has lost key members of the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members who announced their defection on Thursday said they were deceived and mistreated by their former party.

The defectors led by the winner of the party’s House of Assembly primary for Sagbama constituency II, Deacon Felix Wilson, were received by the Bayelsa state deputy governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, in his office on Thursday.

Deacon Wilson said the move was driven by irreconcilable challenges within the NDC after his name was removed and replaced with that of Michael Magbisa, whom he defeated in the primary election.

He declared his allegiance to the APC, which he said is a party of “progress.”

“I am a candidate for Sagbama constituency two under NDC. I want people of my constituency in particular to know that NDC is a good party. I would not have returned to my former party and family,now I am in APC, which is a party of progress and I am in the progressive party,” he said.

Wilson stated that he joined the APC with all his supporters that have been with him for several years.

He expressed delight that the APC received him and his team with open and good heart and pledged his commitment to the party’s growth and electoral success.

Also, another defector, Mr. Saheed Umar, who was NDC Vice chairman in Ogbia local government area, declared his exit from the party and pledged loyalty to the APC.

According to him, ” As a progressive youth, I chose to align with the ruling party and embrace the winning team I am here to serve in APC.”

Receiving the defectors, who all were waving the APC broom symbol, Akpe welcomed them into the party and urged them to work for its unity and growth as well as the development of the state and consolidation of the prosperity administration.

The other defectors were Victor Egba, NDC Ogbia constituency 1 aspirant, Gilbert Alawei, Agidi George, Azibola Oru, Solomon Etor, Fineman Eseimokumo and Munteuma Clifford.

For a better society

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