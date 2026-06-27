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APC Govs, Barau, Marwa, others congratulate Meseko at 60

by Peter Anayo0105

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, governors of Kogi, Ondo and Yobe states, joined other prominent Nigerians at the weekend to charge the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, to remain steadfast and focused in advancing Nigeria’s democracy and national development.

The call was made at the public unveiling of Meseko’s book, An Odyssey Through the Media, Activism and Leadership, organised to mark his 60th birthday anniversary in Abuja.

The event, which took place at the popular Dome Event Centre, brought together political leaders, party officials, and members of the diplomatic and media communities.

Senator Barau, in his remarks, said Meseko’s background as a former journalist and member of the House of Representatives uniquely positions him to promote unity and progress.

He described the National Assembly as a “mini-Nigeria” where lawmakers interact with people from every part of the country.

“If you have served in that chamber, you relate with everyone, and if you naturally have the disposition of being pan-Nigerian, it makes that relationship even stronger,” Barau said.

He added that Meseko was already broad-minded and had exposure before his time in the legislature.

Governors Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State, and former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, through their representatives, also sent goodwill messages.

They urged the celebrant to remain a bridge builder and a consistent champion of democracy and national development.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, Rtd, tasked Meseko to keep faith with the ideals that defined him as a journalist, lawmaker and party administrator, emphasising that Nigeria still needs his voice and counsel.

He charged the celebrant not to slow down at 60, stressing that “the party still needs your counsel. Nigeria still needs men of your calibre.”

Rounding off the tributes, ADC chieftain and former Senator for Kogi West, Dino Melaye, described Meseko as a “man of a second chance.”

He urged him to keep the flag flying and prayed that God would give other Nigerians similar opportunities for renewal and impact.

 

For a better society

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