June 27, 2026
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Anambra Police raid cultists’ hideout, recover catches of arms

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Anambra Police raid cultists’ hideout, recover catches of arms

by Peter Anayo0109

Weapons recovered by police during a raid on a cultist’s hideout.

 

Kasie Abone and Pamela Eboh

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Inspector-General of Police’s Violent Crime Response Unit (IGP-VCRU) have recorded another operational success with the recovery of two AK-47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and other police-related items during a sustained raid on a suspected cultists’ hideout in Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The operation, which was carried out in the evening of 20th June 2026, targeted the notorious black spot at Nwaziki Street, Awada, identified through credible intelligence as a hideout for cult-related criminal activities.

Although the suspects fled before the arrival of the operatives, the team successfully recovered the exhibits from the location. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspects, establish ownership of the recovered items, and dismantle the criminal network connected to the hideout.

Reacting to the operation, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, commended the operatives for their professionalism and intelligence-driven approach. He reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against cult groups and other criminal elements, stressing that no criminal hideout will be allowed to thrive anywhere in the State.

The Command urged residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information, assuring that all reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

 

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