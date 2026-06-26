Wike fires back at ADC: “I signed Mark’s C of O, but he flew helicopters while roads stayed bad”

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike turned Thursday’s commissioning of the new Jahi-Gwarimpa interchange into a political showdown with ex-Senate President David Mark and the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The Minister lashed out on David Mark during the Inauguration of the interchange linking Jahi District to Gwarimpa District, part of President Tinubu’s 3rd-anniversary project rollout in Abuja.

He disclosed he signed the Certificate of Occupancy for David Mark. Did not expand on it, but used it as a political jab.

Wike cited an ADC press release telling the presidency “we are not going to eat through the road”. He spun it as ADC conceding Tinubu has “done very, very well” on road infrastructure. He stressed: “Without road, you cannot go to hospital, school, or farm. Road is the bedrock, the engine of development.”

Directly showing at David Mark, Wike mocked Mark, who was Senate President for 8 uninterrupted years under PDP. The Akwanga-Makurdi road was awarded then, yet people “could not afford to go home to Makurdi” due to no road. Mark was “flying with a helicopter. How many poor people have helicopters?”

Under Tinubu’s 3 years, the Makurdi-Otukpo road is now drivable. Wike said Mark “is no longer using helicopters to go to Otukpo. He is now driving by road, done by this administration.”

“What happens in just one year? But in another four years, people should understand that when you have nothing to offer, tell people I have nothing to offer.”

Defending the broader FCT projects, Wike rejected claims FCT is only building roads. Cited water projects in satellite towns. Pointed to Karu water commissioning and announced Bwari water project for July 14, 2026. Challenged Mark/ADC to “show us in the budget where he made provision for water in satellite towns.”

The Minister noted that the interchange was awarded May 2023 before Tinubu took over, with zero mobilization. Tinubu’s team showed “political will to continue projects awarded by predecessors” because “government is a continuum.”

Expanciating on the impact of interchange, Wike said a Senior Advocate of Nigeria living in Gwarimpa texted him: “It is unbelievable that this project will be conceived and completed today.” He said it removes stress for residents moving between Jahi, Gwarimpa and nearby districts.

In his response,

President Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, praised Wike’s 31-day anniversary commissioning streak as “unprecedented” and “quality projects that change lives.”

Backing Wike’s ADC rebuttal, Akpabio said, “If the Chairman of ADC had done the roads, we would have gone into other areas. But because he never did the roads, we have to start from somewhere.”

He framed it ahead of 2027, “Nigerians are watching. They are not fools. And they will reward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appropriately.” He noted some FCT projects were awarded 25 years ago, some “two days to the end of President Buhari’s administration,” yet completed in barely 3 years.

The outburst reflects the deepening rift between Wike’s PDP faction and the opposition coalition rallying around ADC, where David Mark is now a key figure and chairman of one faction.