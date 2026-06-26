State police should take off after 2027 elections – Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate for the 2027 general election, says the proposed State Police should take off after the polls next year.

Obi stated this while reacting to the passing of the state police bill in the Senate, via his X handle on Friday.

The former Anambra governor in the post titled: “The State Police; Commendable Step but Disorderly Legislation Raises Concerns of Political Misuse,” emphasised the need to address the process of take-off.

“The recent passage of the state police bill by the National Assembly marks a significant legislative milestone in addressing a long-standing demand of the Nigerian people.

“For years, many of us, alongside security experts and regional stakeholders, have consistently argued that a highly centralised policing structure is fundamentally unsuitable for a country as vast, diverse, and complex as Nigeria.

“The legislative and constitutional implementation appears shaky and raises legitimate concerns.

“The process should involve greater community participation. Policing should be more visible at the local government and community levels,” he said.

He explained that the mechanism for passing the law appeared not to be very organised, with no public hearing on such a sensitive issue.

He noted that the rush to enact the law without proper legislative procedures would fuel suspicion among many observers about the political motives behind it.

“The greatest concern does not arise from logistical issues; it stems from history. There is a widespread, justifiable fear that state police forces could become instruments in the hands of governors.

“The suspicion is that a state-controlled police force could be weaponised to suppress political rivals, disrupt opposition rallies, and manipulate elections,” he added.

He further stressed that for state policing to evolve from a risky political gamble into a genuine security solution, the law must not only permit states to establish police forces, it must also clearly provide for independent oversight bodies, such as a state-level Police Service Commission that is entirely free from executive influence.

He said that the state police must ensure it serves the public interest rather than the interests of the ruling elite.

“Going by what Nigerians have seen so far, there is no guarantee that politicians can resist the temptation to take advantage of state policing to influence the 2027 general elections by proxy.

“In view of that possibility and the danger it poses to the polity, it is necessary to defer its implementation until after the general elections,” Obi said.

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