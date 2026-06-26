SEDC signed MoU with Govt of Enugu to commence implementation of S’ East Agro Dev programme

From left …Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice Enugu State, Justice Osinachi Nnajieze, Secretary to the Government of Enugu State Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Executive Director Natiural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development SEDC Dr Cliff Ogbede, Executive Director Projects SEDC Hon Toby Okechukwu and Head of Service of SEDC Barr Nnanna Oketa during the South East Development Commission SEDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding [M oU ] with the Government of Enugu State to commence the Implementation of the South East Agro Development programme a regional initiative designed to unlock Agriculture productivity in the State.

For a better society

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