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Sanwo-Olu targets completion of over 2,000 housing units before end of tenure

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Sanwo-Olu targets completion of over 2,000 housing units before end of tenure

by Peter Anayo0132

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering more than 2,000 housing units currently under construction in Abraham Adesanya and Sangotedo in Ibeju Lekki area of the state before the end of the present administration.

The Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, gave the assurance during an inspection tour of ongoing housing projects, where he expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded but stressed the need for contractors to accelerate work.

Akinderu-Fatai said the government was closely monitoring the projects to ensure timely delivery and value for money.

“We are here with the Permanent Secretary, directors and members of the ministry’s technical team to inspect the projects and assess the level of work done,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, the housing developments are being executed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements aimed at increasing access to affordable housing for Lagos residents.

He disclosed that four major housing schemes are currently ongoing across the state, with a combined capacity of over 2,000 housing units.

“It is the intention of this government to ensure that these projects are completed as quickly as possible before the end of this administration,” he said.

The Commissioner, however, expressed concerns over the pace of work on some of the projects and revealed that the ministry had identified a number of technical issues requiring immediate attention.

“We are not completely satisfied with the current pace of work. We have noticed some technical issues which we will resolve with the contractors. We intend to intensify our inspections and push the contractors to meet the agreed timelines,” he said.

Akinderu-Fatai said that some of the projects could be ready for delivery between October and November this year if contractors improve their performance.

He warned that the state government would not hesitate to sanction or replace non-performing contractors.

“If the government has provided the necessary funding and a contractor is still not delivering as expected, we will take appropriate action. Contractors must cooperate with the government’s determination to complete these projects,” he stated.

The Commissioner explained that inflation and the sharp rise in the cost of building materials significantly affected project timelines, forcing contractors to seek cost reviews and extensions.

“These projects should have been completed about three years ago, but inflation and the increase in the prices of construction materials affected progress. We have addressed those challenges, and our focus now is on delivery,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to expanding housing infrastructure and ensuring that ongoing projects are completed for the benefit of Lagos residents.

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