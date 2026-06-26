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June 28, 2026
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Metro news

Policemen rescue suspect accused of child trafficking, begin probe

by Peter Anayo0371

 

Pamela Eboh, Awka

 

The Anambra State Police Command has commenced an investigation into an alleged child trafficking incident at Divine Mercy Hospital, Eze Iweka Road, Awada, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The investigation was prompted by the rescue of a female suspect, Anurika Nweme aged 37 years from angry mob by Police Operatives attached to Awada Divisional Headquarters.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect on 23rd June 2026, allegedly gained access to the hospital premises disguised in attire resembling that of a nurse and was observed making secret video recordings of newborn babies in the maternity ward.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP, Tochukwu Ikenga on Thursday said that when the hospital staff and other persons present queried her, she claimed to be an employee of the hospital, but upon verification, the management of the Hospital confirmed that she was not a member of its staff.

He said, “The suspect is currently in protective custody and assisting the investigating police officers in identifying others involved.

“Further developments on the investigation will be communicated as they unfold.”

 

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