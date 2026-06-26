PMS: Dangote Refinery reduces gantry price to N1,125 per liter on back of crash in crude oil price

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction in the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N1,175 to N1,125 per litre.

This latest adjustment reflects the refinery’s ongoing commitment to ensuring price stability, improving affordability, and supporting Nigeria’s energy security objectives.

The price review underscores Dangote Refinery’s responsiveness to prevailing market conditions and its efforts to pass on cost efficiencies to downstream partners and consumers.

Dangote Refinery remains focused on its broader mission of contributing to economic growth, enhancing fuel availability, and fostering a more competitive and sustainable petroleum sector in Nigeria.