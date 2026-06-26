PDP backs Nwifuru, accuses Wike of anti-party activities

. As FCT Minister blasts David Mark over criticism of road project

Cyril Mbah, Abuja and Favour Ishember, Abuja

The factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru for publicly calling out FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike over what the party described as anti-party activities and political blackmail.

In a statement issued on Thursday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong who spoke on behalf of the Interim National Working Committee, said the party supports Nwifuru’s caution to Wike to refrain from stoking political crisis in Ebonyi State.

The governor had accused the minister of using political misinformation, the President’s name, and anti-party gimmicks in an effirrvto destabilise Ebonyi State.

The PDP recalled that Nwifuru reiterated the “painful fact of Wike’s meddlesomeness in political affairs outside his official and geographic jurisdictions.”

The statement argued that the FCT Minister’s conduct extends beyond his mandate and threatens political stability in states where he holds no constitutional role.

Ememobong said the party is certain that Governor Nwifuru is conscious of the “ignoble role” Wike, as former Governor of Rivers State, played in pushing his predecessor out of the PDP.

The statement noted that Nwifuru’s outburst finds historical corroboration in similar claims made by his predecessor, former Governor David Umahi.

According to the PDP, Umahi had previously stated that the only notable thing Wike has done is the “crude accumulation and conversion of public wealth,” stressing that these are accusations Wike has not refuted.

The PDP used the statement to restate its position as an opposition party.

“We are not and cannot be in an alliance with the ruling party,” Ememobong said, adding that the PDP remains a principled political party committed to best practices in political contests to help achieve democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

“For clarity, the party declared that the candidate of the authentic and uncompromised PDP in the relevant contest is Mr. Eze Alexander.

The party urged the public to join Governor Nwifuru and “any other governors who are bold enough” in condemning what it called a “wicked attempt by Wike to ‘put fire’ in their states.” It framed Wike’s actions as destabilising and inconsistent with party loyalty.

The statement signals deepening tension between the PDP and the FCT Minister, a former PDP governor serving in the APC-led federal cabinet. It also underscores ongoing disputes over party allegiance and influence across state lines ahead of future political contests.

PDP commended the governor for calling out and condemning the anti-party activities and political blackmail of the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, urging the minister to learn from the governor’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Wike turned Thursday’s commissioning of the new Jahi-Gwarimpa interchange into a political showdown with ex-Senate President David Mark and the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The Minister lashed out on David Mark during the inauguration of the interchange linking Jahi District to Gwarimpa District, part of President Tinubu’s 3rd-anniversary project rollout in Abuja.

He disclosed he signed the Certificate of Occupancy for David Mark. Did not expand on it, but used it as a political jab.

Wike cited an ADC press release telling the presidency “we are not going to eat through the road”. He spun it as ADC conceding Tinubu has “done very, very well” on road infrastructure.

He stressed: “Without road, you cannot go to hospital, school, or farm. Road is the bedrock, the engine of development.”

Wike mocked Mark, who was Senate President for eight uninterrupted years under PDP. The Akwanga-Makurdi road was awarded then, yet people “could not afford to go home to Makurdi” due to no road. Mark was “flying with a helicopter. How many poor people have helicopters?”

Under Tinubu’s three years, the Makurdi-Otukpo road is now drivable. Wike said Mark “is no longer using helicopters to go to Otukpo. He is now driving by road, done by this administration.”