L-R: Vice Board Chairman, Africa Polling Institute (API), Dr. Olusoji Adeniyi; representative of the Emir of Kano, Farakin Kano, Muktar Ibrahim Bello; Executive Director, API, Prof. Bell Ihua; Royal Father of the Day, HRM, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu Alagbado, and representative of Ford Foundation, Onyinye Onyemobi, during the national social cohesion dialogue 2026 and unveiling of the 2026 Nigeria social cohesion survey report in Abuja.

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