Kwara flags influx of unregistered Okada riders, cites security risk

The Kwara State Government has raised an alarm over the rising number of unidentified commercial motorcycle riders entering the state, warning that the trend could worsen insecurity in parts of Kwara.

Commissioner for Transportation, Lafia Korasabi, issued the warning Thursday at an emergency security stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin.

He urged transport union leaders to ensure full compliance with the ongoing Kwara State Residents Registration exercise.

“We are witnessing an increasing influx of unidentified motorcycle operators into Kwara at a time when some communities are grappling with security challenges.

This development requires urgent attention,” Korasabi said.

He said data capture of motorcycle and tricycle operators under the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency, KWASRRA, will help security agencies separate genuine riders from criminals who disguise themselves as transport workers.

“The residents’ registration exercise will provide credible data that will assist security agencies in identifying legitimate operators and isolating criminal elements hiding under commercial transportation,” he added.

Korasabi stressed that security is a collective duty. “As bona fide citizens of Kwara State, we must not leave issues of security solely to government security agencies. Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Aliyu Muyideen, said motorcycle operations remain permitted because Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq weighed the economic impact and social consequences of a total ban.

“The governor understands the economic importance of motorcycle transportation to many households.

However, operators must reciprocate by complying fully with directives aimed at protecting lives and property,” Muyideen said.

Special Assistant on Transportation, Ibrahim Orire, called for stricter enforcement of the existing 9 p.m. curfew on motorcycle operations.

“Effective enforcement of the 9 p.m. restriction will go a long way in reducing incidents of banditry and other criminal activities,” he said.

He also urged unions to strengthen intelligence gathering across the 16 LGAs.

Representatives of the Vehicle Inspection Unit and Kwara Road Traffic Management Authority proposed route identification systems to improve monitoring of operators.

Chairman of the Motorcycle Operators Union of Nigeria, Azeez Arisekola, backed the registration drive.

“The initiative is in the interest of genuine operators because it will help identify legitimate members and protect them from unnecessary suspicion,” he said.

Chairmen of RTEAN, Abdulrasaq Ariwoola, and NURTW, Olayinka Onikijipa, assured the government of full mobilisation of members for the exercise, adding that proper identification of riders will boost security across the state.

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