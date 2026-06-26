IPOB lauds members’ participation in US Cole-More Recommendations

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended its members, Head of the 4th Directorate of State, Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ, Mike Arnold, Dr. Green, and other representatives for their good representation of the group at the Civil Society Presentation of the Cole-More Recommendations held in US.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by IPOB media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful and made available to journalists in Awka on Thursday.

According to him, the high-level engagement brought together members of Congress, policy experts, faith leaders, civil society organizations, and other influential stakeholders concerned about the deteriorating human-rights and security situation in Nigeria.

The statement partly reads. “Central to the discussions were the escalating attacks against Christian communities, the persecution of vulnerable ethnic populations, growing insecurity across Nigeria, and the urgent need for meaningful international engagement to address these challenges.

“During the event, IPOB representatives drew attention to the continued detention of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, despite widespread concerns regarding the circumstances of his extraordinary rendition and the broader implications for due process, human rights, and the rule of law.

“The delegation also reiterated IPOB’s longstanding commitment to a peaceful, democratic, and internationally recognized resolution of the Biafra question through dialogue and the exercise of the universally recognized right of self-determination.

“IPOB commends the organizers of the event and all participants who continue to raise awareness about the plight of persecuted communities in Nigeria. We remain encouraged by the growing international interest in issues affecting the peoples of the former Eastern Region and by ongoing efforts to promote peace, justice, accountability, and respect for fundamental human rights.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra will continue to engage constructively with policymakers, faith-based organizations, civil society groups, and international partners in pursuit of freedom, security, and justice for our people.”

For a better society

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