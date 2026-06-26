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IGP asked to probe documents submitted to INEC over PDP’s leadership

by Peter Anayo0236

Ogbeide Associates, Solicitors and Counsel holding brief for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police, requesting an investigation into Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed over a letter dated 3rd November 2025 addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petition which was signed by Anthony Ehilebo, Esq. and Ogbeide Associates, alleged that the letter falsely claimed the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as Acting National Chairman and appointed Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed in his place.

According to the petition, the NWC’s 608th Emergency Meeting of 1st November 2025 — barely 48 hours before the letter was written — resolved to suspend Senator Anyanwu himself, along with three other officers, over allegations of anti-party activities. The petition states that no NWC resolution, minutes, or attendance record have been produced showing that the Committee ever resolved to suspend Ambassador Damagum or appoint Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The petition further notes that the official attendance record of the 608th meeting shows Senator Anyanwu was absent while Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed was present — meaning, the petition states, that Mr Mohammed had direct, firsthand knowledge of the meeting’s actual outcome before the disputed letter was sent.

The petition also draws attention to a subsisting Federal High Court judgment of 10th October 2024 (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/579/2024), which recognised Ambassador Damagum as Acting National Chairman and restrained INEC from acting on any document not bearing his signature — a judgment Senator Anyanwu himself had forwarded to INEC for compliance in November 2024. The petition notes that the Court of Appeal, on 9th March 2026, affirmed the NWC’s suspension of Senator Anyanwu.

In addition to seeking investigation of the two named individuals, the petition asks the Inspector General to examine how INEC handled the 3rd November letter, given that the Commission was already in possession of both the subsisting court judgment and the NWC’s suspension resolution at the time.

“This petition is not about personalities. It is about whether public institutions can be misled with documents that do not reflect the true position of internal party processes, and whether such conduct will be investigated as the law requires,” counsel for the petitioner said.

Ogbeide Associates has called on the Nigeria Police Force to treat the matter with urgency, and has indicated that the petitioner stands ready to provide all supporting documentation, including the relevant court judgments and internal party records, to assist any investigation.

 

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