IDAC 2026: NGO tasks corporate organizations to promote exceptional students on billboards

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Makarios Initiative for Health and Humanitarian Development has called on corporate organization to celebrate students who excelled in their studies or emerging as overall best in examination.

The organization gave the charge during a progrmmame organized to commemorate the International Day of the African Child, IDAC, for hundreds of Lagos schoolchildren in Ikeja.

The programme which took place on June 25, was the 2nd edition and was tailored along the theme for the IDAC 2026, ‘Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for every African Child.’

Speaking with the press, the convener of the programme which is the Co-founder of Makarios Initiative, Lauretta Patrick-Nwachi explained that there is a link between hygienic students and educational excellence to prevent exam malpractice.

The convener who is the author of the book, ‘Kika’s Examination,’ which is based on a true life story of her daughter, believes every child deserves to be adequately taken care of, noting to discourage exam malpractice, exceptional students should be recognized and celebrated.

“What I would always focus around quality education for children, which is actually the main reason for International Day of the African Child. It started in South Africa, when the children there were complaining about their quality of education and some of them were murdered. So African Union decided to set aside June 16th to commemorate that day.

“But bring it home to us here in Nigeria, our children here are going through certain things, even in education. We go to some of the schools, the learning environment is nothing to write home about. So as a parent, our foundation, we just decided to start doing what we can do to create awareness.

“And then when the issue of the exam malpractice happened and my daughter stood her ground, I authored the book ‘Kika’s Examination’ to inspire children to study.”

She recalled, “I finished secondary school in the 90s. We always said, this is not how school was when we went to school, so what are we doing about it?

“So one thing that is our concern really is that, this business of quality education for children is not for one person. It’s not for government alone; it’s not for parents alone; it’s not for teachers alone not for school heads alone; it’s everybody.

“I would like to advise the corporate organizations, because I’ve been a corporate person. Corporate organizations can actually do just a little bit more. I know that the economic terrain may not be very good but we can work smartly around it.

“And that’s why I said, children that excel should be the faces on our billboards because it will inspire the other children. It will be a win-win because the corporate organization will be getting what they want and the schools and educational system will be getting better.

“But when children feel that, oh, there is no support, you do very well, win an exam, and you win one pencil, what your father can buy for you?

“But when they see a good prize coming from a corporate organization or something bigger and nicer, I believe it will help turn around our educational sector and encourage children and their teachers.”

Pastor (Dr) Patrick Nwachi who is the husband to the convener of the programme noted, “Makarios is a God-breathed as well as birthed non-profit, non-governmental organization. It’s a non-profit body which was borne in 2017. Firstly, out of a cry borne from the sufferings of women and children, particularly in the aspect of health.”

He stated that ”Our indices for maternal health were going so down at the time. Nigeria was the worst place to deliver a child. We also had very terrible indices for child health. And then on the other side, education, we saw the lapses in education.

“And so we wanted to do something, to cause a change. Which is something God put in our hearts. And the first thing we did, the first major thing we did that had international recognition was the curtailing of maternal mortality, by curtailing bleeding of women giving birth and that was in 2018,” he stated.

He disclosed further that the organization had attended to 100 traditional birth attendants free of charge which made a whole lot of difference.

Speaking about the convener, Pastor Chris noted, “She knew no other way than to work hard and excel and represented her school as a student in many competitions where she didn’t come last. She was always the youngest and the topmost as a student.

“So, I’m not surprised that she’s so passionate about education and is making an impact on even our children.”

Speaking on the importance of eye vision to aid learning, Managing Director, Phemahad Eye Clinic, Dr Nkechi Ugboh said the theme for IDAC 2026 is talking about providing access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for every African child.

“So we are here today in partnership with Makarios Initiative, talking to the children about care for their eyes.

She pointed out that ” Access to clean water will contribute to eye hygiene or you have every child have their eyes examined.

“So we are advocating that every child should have their eyes examined,

“We are also advocating that every school should provide eye screening corridors and every teacher should know when a child has an eye problem to help them,” she stated.