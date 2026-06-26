ICPC arraigns El-Rufai, aide over alleged N8.6bn CCTV contract fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has arraigned former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, his former Senior Special Adviser and Counsellor, Jimi Lawal, and five others over an alleged N8.68 billion CCTV surveillance contract awarded during his administration.

The antigraft agency disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Thursday, stating that the defendants were arraigned before Justice Hauwa’u Buhari of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, in Charge No. FHC/KD/93C/2026.

According to the commission, the amended 11 count charge borders on alleged corruption, money laundering and related offences.

The ICPC listed El Rufai as the first defendant alongside Lawal, Singularity Network Security Limited, Solar Life Nigeria Limited, Knowledge Investment Nigeria Limited, Intercellular Nigeria Limited and Noble Coast Resources Limited.

The commission also named Bashir El Rufai, identified as an elder brother of the former governor and currently at large, in one of the counts.

According to the ICPC, El Rufai, while serving as governor, approved the award of a contract for the procurement, survey planning, final design and installation of a Closed-Circuit Television surveillance system in Kaduna metropolis valued at N8.68 billion to Singularity Network Security Limited.

The agency alleged that the company lacked the requisite experience and qualifications required for the contract and that funds linked to the project were subsequently transferred through a network of companies and individuals.

The commission further alleged that the defendants received and possessed funds exceeding N2 billion between 2017 and 2022 through a series of transactions involving the companies named in the charge.

It said the funds were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and that the alleged offences contravene provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Count One reads, ‘’That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai (M) sometime in December, 2015 or thereabout at Kaduna, Kaduna State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being the Executive Governor of Kaduna State aided an act of corruption, when you approved the award of contract for the procurement of survey planning, final design and installation of CCTV at Kaduna metropolis in the reviewed sum of N8,682,574,054.94 (Eight Billion, Six Hundred and Eighty-Two Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Four Thousand, Fifty-Four Naira, Ninety-Four Kobo) to Messrs. Singularity Network Security Limited, a company with no requisite experience and in violation of procurement laws, which act you knew was unlawful and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(a) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition)Act, 2022.’’

Both El-Rufai and Lawal pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read in court.

Justice Buhari subsequently adjourned the case until July 1, 2026, for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.