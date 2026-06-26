FUTO Vice-Chancellor faces govt heat: FG orders immediate reversal of 24 aide appointments

Favour Ishember, Abuja

A confidential directive from the Federal Ministry of Education has exposed a major Federal Government clampdown at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO.

The VC has been told to instantly revoke the hiring of 24 aides in his office over alleged due process violations.

In a latter,dated June 25, 2026, obtained by our correspondent. Signed by Dr. Kareem O. L., Acting Director of University Education, for the Minister of Education.

Ministry reviewed an internal FUTO memo from June 22, 2026, that announced the 24 appointments.

The ministry called the hires “irregular” and “at variance with extant regulations, established procedures, and the principles of due process governing appointments within the Federal University System”. It ruled them inconsistent with rules guiding federal universities.

Hence, the VC ordered to withdraw all 24 appointments “forthwith” and submit documentary proof of compliance without delay. Also the VC has been summoned to Abuja for an urgent meeting with ministry officials on June 29, 2026. Agenda goes beyond the aides; and includes, institutional governance, administrative accountability, due process, and compliance with the regulatory framework for federal universities.

With Copy sent to the National Universities Commission, NUC. Observers say this shows how seriously the FG is treating the issue and what it could mean for university governance nationwide.

The move marks an unusually strong federal intervention in FUTO, one of Nigeria’s top technology universities, and has reignited debate on governance standards in federal tertiary institutions.

The letter stressed that “The Ministry remains committed to promoting transparency, prudence and best practices in the management of our tertiary institutions” and expressed confidence FUTO would comply.

As of press time, FUTO management and the Federal Ministry of Education had not issued any public comment. Academic stakeholders now await the June 29 meeting, with attention on its outcome and implications for administrative discretion and accountability across federal universities.