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Deputy Speaker addresses journalist on state of police bill , highlights Nigeria Democratic reform at Chatham House UK

by Peter Anayo0635

The deputy speaker house of representative RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, addressed the journalist defends state of the police bill, highlighting Nigeria Democratic reform at Chatham House, United Kingdom.

 

 

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