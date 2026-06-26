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Delta govt debunks rumour of ex-gov Uduaghan’s death

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

Delta govt debunks rumour of ex-gov Uduaghan’s death

by Peter Anayo0104

.Army helicopter didn’t drop items in Anambra –Police

The Delta State Government has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan is dead, describing the claim as false and misleading.

 

The clarification was made on Wednesday by Ossai Success, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who said he had contacted the family of the former governor to verify the report.

 

In a post on his X handle titled “Former Governor Uduaghan Is Alive – Death Rumour False,” Ossai said he spoke directly with Uduaghan’s daughter, Orode Uduaghan, who confirmed that her father is alive and well.

 

“I have just seen reports circulating online claiming that the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, is dead. Some people have been reaching out to me asking, ‘Ossai Ovie Success, is the news real?’

 

“I immediately reached out to his family to confirm. I spoke directly with his daughter, Orode Uduaghan, on the phone, and she confirmed that the news is false. Dr. Uduaghan is alive,” he wrote.

 

The governor’s aide expressed disappointment over the spread of unverified information, urging members of the public to be more responsible when sharing news online.

 

“I am disappointed at those who spread such false information without verification,” he said.

 

According to him, rumours about a person’s death can cause emotional distress to family members and loved ones.

 

“Spreading fake news about someone’s death is cruel, irresponsible, and causes unnecessary pain to the family and millions of Deltans who hold him in high regard,” Ossai stated.

 

He urged the public to disregard the report and refrain from sharing unverified information.

 

“I urge the public to disregard the rumour and avoid sharing unverified information. Let us show respect for life and for our leaders. Dr. Uduaghan is fine and not dead,” he added.

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