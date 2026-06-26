Breaking : Court voids NDC registration, orders fresh hearing with all parties

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

A Federal High Court in Lokoja has nullified its December 2025 judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress, ruling that the order was made without hearing from all interested parties.

Justice Isah Dashen, on Friday, set aside the earlier decision and ordered a fresh commencement of the substantive suit, with INEC, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and the Peace Movement Party joined as defendants.

The judge upheld an application by the PMP, which argued that it was a necessary party after discovering that NDC’s registration was based on a logo it had earlier submitted to INEC.

According to Justice Dashen, the failure to hear the PMP rendered the December 10, 2025 judgment “constitutionally defective” and “null and void.”

He also noted that certain material facts were suppressed during the earlier proceedings.

“The status quo ante is restored to the position before the December 10, 2025 judgment, pending the determination of the substantive suit,” the court held.

Counsel to the PMP, Chikezie Ekeocha, said the ruling means every action taken by INEC under the vacated judgment must be withdrawn.

“The recognition of the NDC, the issuance of its certificate of registration, its inclusion in INEC’s records, and any appearance on ballot papers arising from that judgment must be withdrawn pending the final determination of the substantive suit,” Ekeocha told journalists.

He clarified that the case itself has not been concluded. “The court merely set aside its previous judgment and directed that the party whose interests were affected be joined so that all sides can be heard before a fresh decision is reached,” he said.

Ekeocha also rejected claims that the court only ordered parties to maintain the status quo, insisting the judge specifically directed a return to the position that existed before December 10, 2025.

The dispute over NDC’s registration will now go back to the Federal High Court for a fresh hearing, with all relevant parties expected to participate before a new determination is made.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2