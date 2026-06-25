Speaker Abbas felicitates Gbajabiamila at 64

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 64th birthday on Thursday, described him as a patriotic leader and public administrator.

Speaker Abbas lauded Gbajabiamila for his immense contributions to his fatherland across the Executive and Legislative arms of the government.

Before becoming the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Abbas recalled Gbajabiamila’s record six-term representation and performance at the House.

The Speaker especially noted how Gbajabiamila rose through the ranks, from Minority Leader, to Majority Leader, to becoming Speaker of the 9th House, a feat he said has not been achieved by any other member of the parliament.

Describing Gbajabiamila as a legislative icon, who has left indelible marks in the history of the Nigerian Legislature, the Speaker said the Chief of Staff’s patriotic exploits when he served as a parliamentarian are unparalleled.

While noting that he has continued to build on the legacy left behind by Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, Speaker Abbas said he shares his predecessor’s passion for parliamentary reforms, institution building, legislative diplomacy, and patriotic legislation.

Speaker Abbas also noted that Gbajabiamila has been one of the major factors in the productive relationship between the 10th National Assembly and the Executive, to the benefit of the country.

The Speaker wished Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila’s longevity, sound health and divine wisdom in the execution of his national assignments.

For a better society

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