Soludo’s Chief of staff ‘s attack: Agunechemba security outfit kills 3-member gang

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Three members of a notorious criminal gang linked to the attack on the convoy of Chief Ben Nwankwo, Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo have been killed by the Agunechemba Security outfit attached to the Forward Operating Base, (FOB ) in Aguata Council Area of Anambra State.

Recall that the attack which happened around Amansea-Ndiora-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma road in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state three weeks ago resulted in the death of two police officers and two civilians.

A statement issued by the Media, Publicity Secretary of Agunechemba, Nweke Nweke on Wednesday said that the suspects were killed during a fierce gun battle with operatives of the security outfit.

He disclosed that several other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the gang had been terrorizing communities across the region while disguising themselves in security uniforms.

Nweke said, “This gang had been masquerading in federal government security uniforms and had previously attacked the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, resulting in multiple casualties.

“Their downfall came during a fierce exchange of gunfire with our operatives.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering, Agunechemba operatives, working in collaboration with the police, tracked the gang to the Isuofia-Igboukwu axis, where they were allegedly robbing innocent residents and motorists.

“As our operatives approached, the gang attempted to flee.

“In a determined pursuit, Agunechemba and police units sealed off all possible escape routes within the Aguata Local Government Area.”

He noted that when gang realizing they were being pursued, they opened fire on the security team and in the ensuing gun battle, three notorious gang members were neutralized, while no casualties were recorded among Agunechemba operatives or police personnel.

“Our intelligence indicates that the suspects used a white Toyota Hilux van to carry out various criminal activities, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and the abduction of innocent civilians across the Anambra South Senatorial District and other parts of the state,” Nweke added.

He further stated that security operatives recovered a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), AK-47 rifles, and other weapons from the suspects.

Also recovered were the gang’s operational white Toyota Hilux van, various charms, handbags, and other incriminating items

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Community Security, Prince Ken Emekayi, Hon. Engr. Sylvester Ikenna Ofodeme, Chairman of the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Internal Security; and the Head of Operations of Agunechemba, Chief Chinenye Ihenko, respectively, have described the dismantling of the gang as a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to improve security across the state.

For a better society

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