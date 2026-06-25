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RT Hon Ben Okezie Kalu at Nigeria Climate investment Summit, held at Mansion house London UK

by Peter Anayo0138

President Designate, Globae Hon Sam Onuigbo, Co chair, UN Energy Daniola Ogunbiyi, and Deputy speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu right at the Nigeria Climate investment Summit, held at Mansion house London united kingdom.

 

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